Why Is Steak Tartare Safe To Eat Raw?
Steak tartare is raw beef that's delicately minced, laced with herby aroma, and occasionally topped with a vibrant yellow egg yolk. You wouldn't think such an idea would be fit for fine-dining delicacy, but with this dish, it seems like anything is possible. With qualities unlike any other, it stands apart as something that's both luxurious and intimidating. The intrigue is neverending, from the way it tastes and how it's made to what makes it so widely adored. And, perhaps more importantly, why is it considered safe to eat raw?
The primary concern associated with steak tartare is the risk of bacterial contamination, and understandably so. Bacteria like E. coli, which typically reside in the animal's intestine, can sometimes be mixed with the meat during the butchering process. Normally, the bacteria's toxin is eliminated when the meat is cooked at around 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
The raw nature of tartare means there's no heat to kill bacteria, but you can count on the restaurant's selection of high-quality beef to ensure there's no contamination right from the get-go. Proper handling is another cornerstone of tartare safety. The meat is kept at low temperatures as this inhibits bacterial growth, keeping the beef perfectly fresh. Moreover, it's usually prepared at a separate station, where the knives, cutting board, and other utensils are properly sanitized. Finally, it's also important that the dish is served as soon as it's prepared to minimize the time for the bacteria to develop at room temperature.
Ways to ensure your homemade tartare is safe to eat
The restaurant isn't the only place where you can safely enjoy steak tartare. Right at home, this exquisite dish can also be made following safety precautions. One of the most important tips for making steak tartare at home is choosing the highest quality beef possible, preferably from a reliable butcher known for hygienic practices. Once you've got the beef, proper storage is key. This includes wrapping it tightly and refrigerating it as soon as possible. At 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below, the raw meat should be good for 3 to 5 days. Avoid cross-contamination by keeping it away from other raw ingredients such as fish and poultry.
Not just any meat cut will do, however. The best cuts of meat for steak tartare are ones with few connective tissues so the dish can have that melt-in-your-mouth tenderness, and nothing fits the bill more than tenderloin. Get this cut whole instead of ground, as it could be contaminated during the grinding process. You can slice it into tiny pieces later on with a clean knife on a surface that's been rubbed down with diluted bleach, or simply sanitizing wipes.
If you're still on the fence about eating raw meat, a brush of heat might put your mind at ease. Since most of the contamination actually happens with the exterior, a quick sear of the whole meat cut should do the trick. The inside remains raw when chopped up. And finally, for those wondering if leftover steak tartare is safe to eat, the general answer is no. The longer it's left out, the higher the chances of harmful bacteria developing. You're better off cooking whatever's left into other delicious (and safer to eat) dishes.