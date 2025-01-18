Why Is Steak Tartare Safe To Eat Raw?

Steak tartare is raw beef that's delicately minced, laced with herby aroma, and occasionally topped with a vibrant yellow egg yolk. You wouldn't think such an idea would be fit for fine-dining delicacy, but with this dish, it seems like anything is possible. With qualities unlike any other, it stands apart as something that's both luxurious and intimidating. The intrigue is neverending, from the way it tastes and how it's made to what makes it so widely adored. And, perhaps more importantly, why is it considered safe to eat raw?

Advertisement

The primary concern associated with steak tartare is the risk of bacterial contamination, and understandably so. Bacteria like E. coli, which typically reside in the animal's intestine, can sometimes be mixed with the meat during the butchering process. Normally, the bacteria's toxin is eliminated when the meat is cooked at around 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

The raw nature of tartare means there's no heat to kill bacteria, but you can count on the restaurant's selection of high-quality beef to ensure there's no contamination right from the get-go. Proper handling is another cornerstone of tartare safety. The meat is kept at low temperatures as this inhibits bacterial growth, keeping the beef perfectly fresh. Moreover, it's usually prepared at a separate station, where the knives, cutting board, and other utensils are properly sanitized. Finally, it's also important that the dish is served as soon as it's prepared to minimize the time for the bacteria to develop at room temperature.

Advertisement