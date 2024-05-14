Is Leftover Steak Tartare Safe To Eat?

Steak tartare tends to divide many. Some can't get enough of the delicacy, while others are uneasy about its safety — after all, the dish's main component is raw beef. Finely minced, the steak tends to be seasoned with anything from capers and cornichons to hot sauce and Dijon mustard. Occasionally, a raw egg yolk might even make the cut. Given this unique combination of ingredients, it's fair to wonder whether tartare can be consumed without worry. The question becomes all the more pressing when it comes to leftovers.

Nothing is without its risks. Unlike ground beef, however, fresh tartare usually doesn't raise many concerns. Although consuming raw beef can heighten your exposure to bacteria and viruses like E. coli (and salmonella, if raw eggs are used), McGill University reports that when measures are taken to ensure quality, these risks are reduced. That said, there is still a time stamp on raw delicacies, which is why leftovers should be treated with caution. As a result, dining on tartare from a few days ago is a definite no-go.

Steak tartare is best enjoyed as soon as it's prepared. As leftovers rest idle, they can experience a change in color, texture, and flavor. Safety is also at stake since harmful bacteria can flourish when leftovers are subject to other contaminants or warm temperatures. Additionally, because it's not possible to safely extend shelf life with proper storage, the best policy is to avoid eating any leftover steak tartare.