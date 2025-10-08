This Has To Be The Best Organic Cranberry Juice Brand You Can Find
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The right glass of cranberry juice offers the perfect balance of tart sweetness, yet pre-made juices can veer into a cloying category we'd rather not sip. Instead of squeezing fruit and making up concoctions at home, we sampled and ranked over a dozen cranberry juices found on store shelves to offer guidance on which brands to pick up and which packages are better left on display.
Whether you're looking to guzzle cranberry juice cold or use it as a mixer for another drink recipe like holiday punch, we recommend searching for Lakewood Organic Fresh Pressed Pure Cranberry Juice. This family-owned and run brand presses organic, non-GMO cranberries to create a refreshing juice that doesn't need any ingredients added to the product. The company doesn't dump sweeteners into its juice prior to bottling, and the drink isn't diluted with extra water. The result is a refreshing beverage that is just the right amount of punchy tartness and zingy flavor that we like to taste from food and drinks made with fresh cranberries.
This is the bottle of cranberry juice to look for
Lakewood Organic Fresh Pressed Pure Cranberry Juice is not made with preservatives, so once you open the bottle, plan on finishing it within two weeks and keep it fresh in the fridge. For those who find the pure flavor too powerful, splashing sparkling water into your glass can brighten the drink, or you may want to consider freezing ice cubes of the stuff for a subtle flavor enhancer for iced tea and simple glasses of water. Using cranberry juice can also upgrade a classic overnight oats recipe or be splashed into a cool Cosmopolitan with little hesitation. Adding the juice to recipes like cranberry orange muffins can further press down the pedal of flavor in culinary creations.
Not only is Lakewood Organic Fresh Pressed Pure Cranberry Juice a quality product, but this juice also comes in a glass jar that has buyers repurposing it for craft projects. The company states that the glass bottles help preserve both flavor and freshness of the juice. Plus, the glass is 100% recyclable.