This Has To Be The Best Organic Cranberry Juice Brand You Can Find

The right glass of cranberry juice offers the perfect balance of tart sweetness, yet pre-made juices can veer into a cloying category we'd rather not sip. Instead of squeezing fruit and making up concoctions at home, we sampled and ranked over a dozen cranberry juices found on store shelves to offer guidance on which brands to pick up and which packages are better left on display.

Whether you're looking to guzzle cranberry juice cold or use it as a mixer for another drink recipe like holiday punch, we recommend searching for Lakewood Organic Fresh Pressed Pure Cranberry Juice. This family-owned and run brand presses organic, non-GMO cranberries to create a refreshing juice that doesn't need any ingredients added to the product. The company doesn't dump sweeteners into its juice prior to bottling, and the drink isn't diluted with extra water. The result is a refreshing beverage that is just the right amount of punchy tartness and zingy flavor that we like to taste from food and drinks made with fresh cranberries.