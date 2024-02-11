How Long Does Opened Cranberry Juice Last In The Fridge?

With a gorgeous ruby red color and a sweet yet tangy flavor, cranberry juice can be a great staple to keep around the kitchen. It can be used to add a splash of flavor to so many drinks and dishes, from a classic vodka cranberry cocktail to cozy glazed cranberry bread. That being said, a little bit of this punchy juice can go a very long way, meaning that more often than not you will find yourself with some leftover juice to store away. Join us to learn how long that juice can be expected to last and what you can do to maximize its shelf life.

It is no surprise that a cranberry juice container has a lot of moisture which creates an ideal environment for the growth of bacteria. As such, it is relatively quick to expire. You can expect your cranberry juice to last anywhere from eight to twelve days. Of course, this time frame is only correct if the beverage is stored properly. Most fruit juices follow similar food safety guidelines when it comes to shelf life and storage. Always keep cranberry juice in the refrigerator once you have opened it, ideally in an airtight container such as the bottle or carton it was sold in.