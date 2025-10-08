The Absolute Best Wine Bar In The US Isn't Found In Wine Country
The best wine bars have a sophisticated yet relaxed ambience. They allow you to explore a diverse selection of wines while also gaining expert tips and guidance that can help you choose the right wine for a future dinner party or night in. Tasting Table recently ranked the 17 best wine bars in the US, and the one that topped our list offers everything you could hope for from a good wine bar experience — and it isn't even located in wine country.
We ranked haley.henry number one on our list of US wine bars because of its laid-back, inclusive vibe. It's the perfect place for guests to both socialize and learn about wine. Established in 2016 and located in Boston's Financial District, haley.henry quickly became one of the most popular natural wine bars in the area. The bar was a 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards semi-finalist and was named one of the top wine bars in the country by USA Today and one of the best bars in Boston by Condé Nast Traveler.
We love it because its ambience is cool without being pretentious or stuffy, and the staff is friendly, approachable, and knowledgeable. Plus, the bar offers lunch and dinner options in addition to wine. Its menu includes sustainably sourced fish and seafood as well as appetizers, salads, and customizable charcuterie boards. It's a wine bar so good, we even included it on our list of the 13 best spots to drink wine in Boston.
haley.henry has amazing Google reviews
Visitors to haley.henry rave about their experience. The bar has a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews, with over 400 submissions. People praise its expansive wine list, amazing music choices, friendly staff, and delicious menu. Others called out the venue and location, complimenting its decor and art and the fact that it's in a great people-watching spot. But the thing that reviewers mention most often is its vibe.
Reviewers detail the bar's comfortable, welcoming, and low-key atmosphere — particularly important if you're looking for a wine bar that won't make you feel bad for trying too hard to describe the wines, the biggest mistake non-experts tend to make when wine tasting. One recent Google review states, "I love the wine and food but the service provided here has been so special the two times I've gone! My first time the bartenders chatted with us and were hilarious the entire time. The second our server was amazing and educational and patient, as we had limited knowledge of wines."