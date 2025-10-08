Before Auntie Anne's, This Mall Pretzel Chain Was A Must-Visit

You might not realize it today, assuming you've even been to a mall in the last decade, but the mall pretzel chain used to be a staple of the shopping experience. Alongside Cinnabon and the Orange Julius, pretzel kiosks were a seminal part of the mall in the 1980s and beyond. Whether you went for Pretzel Time, Wetzel's Pretzels, or Auntie Anne's, you could find a hot, soft pretzel in nearly every shopping center across the country. The pioneer of the mall pretzel was Hot Sam Pretzels, but now it's little more than a piece of nostalgic trivia.

When it comes to mall pretzels, Hot Sam was the trendsetter. Founded in 1967, the chain offered mallgoers plain pretzels, ones with mustard, or sweet cinnamon sugar-covered versions for a quick snack on the go. By the 1980s, they also came with savory toppings like cheddar, nacho, or cream cheese, and sweet option additions like hot fudge and strawberries.

Amazingly, these pretzels weren't freshly made in the store. They were pre-baked, brought in frozen, and then heated on a revolving drum. Hot Sam customers had to wait a full 16 minutes for their hot pretzel. Despite that, these pretzels were extremely popular and must have tasted incredible, since some stores were selling up to 1,000 in a single day.