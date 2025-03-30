Do Mrs. Fields Cookies Still Exist? The Brand's History, Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With malls becoming increasingly obsolete by the day and shopping habits turning towards the online space, one wonders how and to where many staples of a bygone youth culture have vanished. Despite the many mall food court restaurants that quietly disappeared, one name still rings out the loudest: Mrs. Fields. The brand is so synonymous with malls that the mere mention of such a shopping center conjures up memories of the intoxicating aroma of freshly baked cookies. One may wonder if Mrs. Fields is still in business, and, if so, where can one find its nostalgic sweet treats? Thanks to innovative branding and adapting to the times, you will be happy to know that the now Salt Lake City-based company is alive and well, having largely shifted to online sales and licensing trademarks and recipes.

Founded by baking enthusiast and entrepreneur Debbi Fields in 1977, the very first Mrs. Fields location opened in Palo Alto, California. In the 1980s, Mrs. Fields began expanding its presence across American shopping malls, featuring mouth-watering soft-baked cookies that boasted a distinctly different consistency from their crispy, crunchy contemporaries. By 1992, Fields sold the company to an investment firm for $100 million, and by 2014, the slow death of the shopping mall put the brand in a bind. Yet, Mrs. Fields persevered, and, as of January 2025, there are still more than 100 locations across the United States, with the most in California, Illinois, and New Jersey.