The Absolute Softest Chocolate Chip Cookies Are One Secret Ingredient Away

There's nothing that satisfies a sweet tooth or evokes feelings of childhood quite like a warm chocolate chip cookie bursting with gooey, chocolatey flavor. Not only are they nostalgic, but they also can be enjoyed all kinds of ways from crunchy and thin to cakey and thick, and pair perfectly with a glass of milk. If you prefer softer chocolate chip cookies, one ingredient is the key to giving you the softest cookies you've ever had. You'll want to make tangzhong — a Japanese cooking method that means water roux — and you can do it with two ingredients you already have and in less than five minutes.

To make a tangzhong, you simply have to make a paste of milk and flour and heat it for about five minutes in a pan on the stove. The heat helps the flour retain moisture so you end up with softer (and longer-lasting) cookies compared with just throwing room-temperature flour into your dough mix. A tangzhong is also a key ingredient in milk bread, helping to create a high-rising and strong, yet soft and moist bread. Essentially, you're taking that soft, wispy texture and incorporating it directly into a cookie classic.