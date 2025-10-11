The Sweet-And-Savory Southern Side Dish That Sounds Odd But Might Just Become Your New Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though casseroles might seem like a trend of the past, it's worth noting that these larger batch meals are a great choice to make for your next party and any time you need to feed a sizable group of people. Named for the dish in which it is baked, casseroles are relatively loosely defined, creating a wide range of unique and creative possibilities. If you want to take some inspiration from Southern cooking, the one must-try dish that combines sweet and savory flavors with just the right amount of creaminess and crunch is the humble pineapple casserole.

While the notion of pineapple and cheese casserole might raise some eyebrows of the uninitiated, this side dish is a Southern classic ideal for potlucks, cookouts, and more. Notably, the South is positively besotted with canned pineapple, a sentiment reminiscent of a time when the fruit was considered exotic and rare. The advent of canning for preservation allows anyone with access to enjoy pineapple all year long and prepare a myriad of delectable recipes, including the time-honored traditional casserole.

Simultaneously a dessert and side dish, Southern pineapple casserole comes together with minimal ingredients and around half an hour of oven baking. The main ingredients include canned pineapple, Ritz crackers, shredded cheddar cheese, butter, flour, and sugar. It's simple to make and leaves plenty of opportunities to pair the side dish with a number of complementary entrees.