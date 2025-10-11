The Sweet-And-Savory Southern Side Dish That Sounds Odd But Might Just Become Your New Favorite
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Though casseroles might seem like a trend of the past, it's worth noting that these larger batch meals are a great choice to make for your next party and any time you need to feed a sizable group of people. Named for the dish in which it is baked, casseroles are relatively loosely defined, creating a wide range of unique and creative possibilities. If you want to take some inspiration from Southern cooking, the one must-try dish that combines sweet and savory flavors with just the right amount of creaminess and crunch is the humble pineapple casserole.
While the notion of pineapple and cheese casserole might raise some eyebrows of the uninitiated, this side dish is a Southern classic ideal for potlucks, cookouts, and more. Notably, the South is positively besotted with canned pineapple, a sentiment reminiscent of a time when the fruit was considered exotic and rare. The advent of canning for preservation allows anyone with access to enjoy pineapple all year long and prepare a myriad of delectable recipes, including the time-honored traditional casserole.
Simultaneously a dessert and side dish, Southern pineapple casserole comes together with minimal ingredients and around half an hour of oven baking. The main ingredients include canned pineapple, Ritz crackers, shredded cheddar cheese, butter, flour, and sugar. It's simple to make and leaves plenty of opportunities to pair the side dish with a number of complementary entrees.
Making your own Southern pineapple cheese casserole
Preparing a pineapple cheese casserole recipe is simple and fun, yielding a side dish that's positively irresistible and can be served alongside many different foods. It's also advantageous as a make-ahead meal that you can store in the fridge for up to two days prior to serving. Some recipes insist on using Ritz original crackers, while others postulate that any buttery round cracker can be used, so long as you can easily crush them into a proper topping.
Start by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and draining your canned pineapple, saving the juice for later. Depending on your taste preferences, you can use regular cane sugar or brown sugar to mix with your flour, canned pineapple, and cheese. Load everything into your casserole dish and top it off with a mixture of crushed buttery crackers, melted butter, and the reserved juice.
The sweet and savory flavors of this side dish make it totally crave-worthy, and the variance in textures makes it especially enjoyable. Given the nature of Southern tradition, it's best to avoid deviating from the standard recipe. With that said, consider all the amazing entrees that this side dish can accompany, including barbecued ribs, burgers, salads, and even other Southern casseroles.