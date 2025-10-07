Is Wax Paper Safe In The Air Fryer?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The air fryer can be a game changer when it comes to making easy meals, but if you've ever tried to clean melted cheese out of the bottom, you'll know it's not without its downsides. When cooking particularly messy foods, it makes sense to line the basket, then you can remove the liner and all the grease along with it.

There are a few ways of lining your air fryer, but wax paper should not be one of them. The reason is in the name. It's paper coated in a thin layer of wax, most commonly paraffin wax, to give it a non-stick surface. This might lead you to believe that it's designed for cooking, but wax paper is not heat-resistant. If you line the air fryer with wax paper, the wax is going to melt as it heats. At best, this will leave a waxy, unpleasant residue on your food, but the bigger issue is that it's a fire hazard. Both the melted wax and the paper itself can create smoke and catch fire, and melted wax can drip into the heating element and cause damage to the appliance.

This fire hazard is the same reason that wax paper isn't suitable for the oven. It can, however, be used safely in the microwave as the paper won't absorb the microwave energy, and the cooking times are generally shorter.