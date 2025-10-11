How Reddit Feels About Zero Sugar Jolt Cola

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nostalgia can be a tricky thing, particularly when it comes to beloved food and drink. While many have wondered whatever became of Jolt Cola, others prefer to leave the past in the past. For better or worse, sports supplement brand Redcon1 has taken up the mantle of producing its own version of Jolt Cola. While the brand packaging is reminiscent of the vintage facade, that may be where the similarities end. This new sugar-free offering is stirring up controversy among scores of opinionated Redditors, with some praising its return and others bemoaning the downgrade from what was once considered the original energy drink.

Despite being dismissed as a vintage soda no one remembers anymore, the legacy of Jolt Cola lives on in the hearts and minds of those who loved it most. A 1980s concoction of epic proportions, every can of Jolt Cola promised those who imbibed "all the sugar and twice the caffeine." Jolt Cola became popular with programmers who had a penchant for staying up late to code.

The new zero sugar Jolt Cola-inspired energy drink from Redcon1 is certainly making a splash. Given its stark contrast from the original, it would seem as if not everyone is on board. Some say it "tastes like a generic [C]oke" while others question its reemergence as a zero-sugar beverage. Demands from fans that makers "bring back the battery cans and sugar" seem to indicate a lukewarm feeling, at best.