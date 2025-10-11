How Reddit Feels About Zero Sugar Jolt Cola
Nostalgia can be a tricky thing, particularly when it comes to beloved food and drink. While many have wondered whatever became of Jolt Cola, others prefer to leave the past in the past. For better or worse, sports supplement brand Redcon1 has taken up the mantle of producing its own version of Jolt Cola. While the brand packaging is reminiscent of the vintage facade, that may be where the similarities end. This new sugar-free offering is stirring up controversy among scores of opinionated Redditors, with some praising its return and others bemoaning the downgrade from what was once considered the original energy drink.
Despite being dismissed as a vintage soda no one remembers anymore, the legacy of Jolt Cola lives on in the hearts and minds of those who loved it most. A 1980s concoction of epic proportions, every can of Jolt Cola promised those who imbibed "all the sugar and twice the caffeine." Jolt Cola became popular with programmers who had a penchant for staying up late to code.
The new zero sugar Jolt Cola-inspired energy drink from Redcon1 is certainly making a splash. Given its stark contrast from the original, it would seem as if not everyone is on board. Some say it "tastes like a generic [C]oke" while others question its reemergence as a zero-sugar beverage. Demands from fans that makers "bring back the battery cans and sugar" seem to indicate a lukewarm feeling, at best.
Reviews of Jolt Cola
It can be argued that Jolt Cola is among the discontinued sodas that don't deserve a comeback, though this iteration might be far enough from the original to not even count as a true comeback. Redditors are never shy about sharing their opinions, and users are enthusiastically expressing their reactions to the not-quite-like-before reimagining of the cult favorite beverage. The mixed reviews are enough to get users curious.
For starters, those who recall Jolt Cola in its prime remember it not just for its increased level of caffeine but also for the hefty dose of sugar. Although a sugar-free and sports supplement-supported version could be a welcome change to those with specific dietary needs, per Reddit, the Redcon1 Jolt Cola beverage is leaving a poor taste –– or, rather, an aftertaste — in the mouths of those who have tried it. While some have even tried adding cane sugar to the beverage to try and achieve the old-school flavor, it is nonetheless falling flat.
If you're curious to try it for yourself, keep an eye on Amazon to grab the Redcon1 Jolt Cola Energy Drink when available. If you're already an energy drink fan, it might be right up your alley. Further, for those who enjoy a classic-tasting cola with an extra boost of caffeine, it could be worth trying to determine whether or not the sugar-free aftertaste is too overpowering. Always remember to consume any potent beverage with care and caution.