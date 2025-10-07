Gordon Ramsay's Worst Restaurant Concept In The US Is Far From Impressive

Gordon Ramsay has dominated the American culinary landscape like the MCU has run roughshod over the box office for years. For better or worse, he's full of flash and pomp; he's loud and brash, and you can't deny he's got skill to back it up. But he's just one man, and he can only do so much. With no less than 80 restaurants around the world, Ramsay may just be spreading himself too thin. Gordon Ramsay Food Market in Cherokee, North Carolina, is evidence of this. It's hands down his worst restaurant concept in America.

We recently ranked all of Ramsay's restaurant concepts in the U.S., and Food Market fell short in several ways. The restaurant brings together four other Ramsay concepts, Street Burger, Grab & Go, Street Pizza, and G/R Bake & Brew, so that diners can experience a wide range of Ramsay's dishes. That's the theory, anyway. Reviews highlight that this lack of focus causes the dishes to fall flat. From some of the floppiest, greasiest-looking pizza to reports of slimy tomatoes and brown avocado on burgers, the restaurant seems riddled with issues.

Ramsay dishes that fans will recognize from the chef's show, "Hell's Kitchen," like the UK classic Beef Wellington and crab cakes, received middling reviews for lacking flavor. Someone has even claimed the pizza made them sick. There have also been claims of stacks of pre-cooked burgers being reheated on the grill with water.