Your Fish And Chips Will Fail To Be Crispy If You Make This Cooking Mistake

More than many other dishes, fish and chips relies on texture to make it great, and that means avoiding some classic frying mistakes. Made with mild white fish and a good beer batter, fish and chips aren't usually packed full of flavor themselves, that's what tartar sauce and vinegar are for, but they do have that heavenly combo of a tender, flaky interior and an airy, crispy crust. That means not only prepping your fish and chips properly but, more importantly, it means managing your frying oil, and if you make fish frying mistakes, like overheating your oil, your fish is doomed. And when we were talking to Roberta Muir about expert tips for the best fish and chips, she told us that another big mistake is trying to fry too much fish at once.

The big problem is that crowding your fish while trying to fry them messes with the temperature of the oil. Muir told us that when you add food to hot frying oil, the temperature drops. She explained, "If you add too much food at once, the temperature takes too long to recover, meaning the food absorbs too much oil and is soggy." It is also a problem because the fish can bump into each other in a crowded fryer, and if the batter hasn't hardened, pieces can fuse together. It can be tempting to try and fry as much at once as possible to keep the fish warm, but there is a better way.