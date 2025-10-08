We Asked 7 Pro Chefs For Their Favorite Jarred Salsas

When a crispy, salty tortilla chip finds its way into a bowl of salsa, it's hard to argue that it's anything but a magically snackable moment. It's a mixture of flavor and texture that's hard to beat — that crunchy chip combined with the cool, deeply flavored salsa is the textbook definition of the perfect bite. In the simplest of terms, salsa is a spicy tomato sauce. But there's so much more nuance, so much more versatility in the category, that this definition just barely scratches the surface.

We as home cooks and food lovers alike may have our go-to brand or style of salsa that we buy from the grocery store, but what about professional chefs? They make food for a living, so are they going to their local grocery store or farmer's market to buy a jar of premade salsa, just like us? You bet they are.

We asked seven professional chefs for their favorite jarred salsas, and in true professional chef fashion, their picks are some of the best salsa options on store shelves and in refrigerator sections today. These salsas always meet the snackable moment, but they also happen to be fantastic for using in home recipes too, from scrambled eggs and roasted chicken to spicy quesadillas and even a few sweet desserts. You should always have a jar of salsa in the pantry, so check out what these chefs are snacking on and cooking with at home, get to your local grocery store, and start snacking like the pros do.