How To Winterize Your Blackstone Griddle
If you have an outdoor griddle, chances are it's a Blackstone. By 2021, according to Business Wire, the company had already claimed 80% of the market share. Millions of people are cooking up delicious feasts in their backyards every weekend on a Blackstone, and they all face the same problem around this time of year. As the weather turns colder and the days grow shorter, it's clear that winter is approaching. And you can't leave a Blackstone griddle sitting out all winter, nor can you store it on a shelf in your garage as is. If you want it to last so you can use it again next year, you need to winterize it.
To find out how best to prepare a Blackstone griddle for winter, we talked to grill expert Randy Watson of BBQGuys in Baton Rouge. "To winterize your Blackstone griddle, start by giving it a thorough cleaning and making sure the surface is well-seasoned," he says. If you haven't had a chance to do it yet, Watson also shared the steps to follow to season your Blackstone back in the spring.
Once the griddle is properly cleaned and seasoned, there's another tip worth following for optimal storage. "I highly recommend you cover it with a quality vinyl cover," Watson says. Blackstone makes soft and hard covers for storage, or you can buy generic ones, too — just tent it so that moisture rolls off and the vinyl doesn't stick to the metal. According to Watson, "The main goal here is to keep moisture away. Prolonged exposure to moisture can lead to rust, and nobody wants that."
Storing a Blackstone long-term
If it's going to be a few months before you pull the Blackstone out again, make sure it's stored well. "Keep it dry, covered, and protected, and your griddle will be ready to go when grilling season rolls back around," explains Watson.
To prevent the surface from drying out, it's best to add some oil to the griddle before covering it. Since the seasoning can peel depending on how long your Blackstone is in storage, you may want to apply a new coating when you use it again. Naturally, however, the way that you store your Blackstone also depends on where you live. If you're having a dry or mild winter, everything we've covered may be enough. If you experience very harsh or humid winters, you may want to go the extra mile. In which case, Blackstone recommends bringing the griddle indoors to give it another layer of protection.
If your griddle rusts over the winter, don't worry. It's a common mistake with Blackstones, and it's easy to get it back in cooking shape again. Turn the heat on and let the griddle get hot for about 20 minutes. After that, use a metal scraper with heat resistant gloves to remove all signs of rust. When it's as clean as you can get it, add a few drops of oil, and scrub with a grill stone or steel wool. Wipe it clean, then add more oil and scrub again. Repeat until there's no rust left. Then, you can re-season and get back to grilling.