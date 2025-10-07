How To Winterize Your Blackstone Griddle

If you have an outdoor griddle, chances are it's a Blackstone. By 2021, according to Business Wire, the company had already claimed 80% of the market share. Millions of people are cooking up delicious feasts in their backyards every weekend on a Blackstone, and they all face the same problem around this time of year. As the weather turns colder and the days grow shorter, it's clear that winter is approaching. And you can't leave a Blackstone griddle sitting out all winter, nor can you store it on a shelf in your garage as is. If you want it to last so you can use it again next year, you need to winterize it.

To find out how best to prepare a Blackstone griddle for winter, we talked to grill expert Randy Watson of BBQGuys in Baton Rouge. "To winterize your Blackstone griddle, start by giving it a thorough cleaning and making sure the surface is well-seasoned," he says. If you haven't had a chance to do it yet, Watson also shared the steps to follow to season your Blackstone back in the spring.

Once the griddle is properly cleaned and seasoned, there's another tip worth following for optimal storage. "I highly recommend you cover it with a quality vinyl cover," Watson says. Blackstone makes soft and hard covers for storage, or you can buy generic ones, too — just tent it so that moisture rolls off and the vinyl doesn't stick to the metal. According to Watson, "The main goal here is to keep moisture away. Prolonged exposure to moisture can lead to rust, and nobody wants that."