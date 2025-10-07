The Only Pan You Should Be Frying Chicken In

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you think about what separates a great piece of fried chicken from a disappointing one, it has to be the crunch. A crispy, non-greasy coating is what every chicken restaurant prides itself on, and what is perhaps hardest to replicate at home. If you're struggling to get that perfect texture, make sure you're using a cast iron pan.

The secret to frying chicken — or any food — is to keep the oil at a steady temperature. If there's too much heat, the exterior will burn before the meat is cooked, and if there's not enough, the coating will absorb more oil. A dense cast iron pan is slow to heat up or cool down, and that's a good thing. This means the temperature won't fluctuate wildly when you add the chicken or with changes in temperature from your heat source.

There's a bonus to frying chicken in cast iron: It helps to season your pan. Seasoning or maintaining the surface of cast iron usually requires adding a layer of oil then putting it in the oven. But when you deep fry your chicken you're adding the heat and the oil at the same time, and getting a tasty meal in the process.