This Beloved LA Burger Joint Has Dozens Of Copycats — And Doesn't Seem To Mind

Even before In-N-Out Burger took hold of the SoCal fast food scene, a different joint haunt began slinging burgers to hungry residents in Los Angeles: Original Tommy's World Famous Hamburgers. Of course, what made Original Tommy's special is that its burgers came smothered in chili. That's right, ever since 1946, the chain has been cooking up chili by the gallons to slop on top of burgers — and it was one of the first of its kind to do so. Word quickly spread, and the operation had to expand in the '60s to handle the influx of chili-loving burger-seekers. Original Tommy's chili burgers are layered with onions, mustard, pickles, cheese, and tomatoes and served on plain buns, a recipe that would spawn several copycats over the years.

As the restaurant's popularity grew, so, too, did those joints trying to capitalize off the Tommy's name; hence why the brand had to change its name from simply "Tommy's" to "Original Tommy's." Over 60 knockoff restaurants have been countered in Los Angeles alone, and these named restaurants have also peddled chili burgers. Though Original Tommy's founder Tom Koulax once launched legal campaigns to try to get some of these establishments barred, the effort proved to be too time-wasting and energy-sucking. Over the years, the family-run brand has decided that imitation is indeed a form of flattery. Still, frequent visitors are adamant that copycat recipes do not compare to Original Tommy's beef chili.