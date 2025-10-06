Fans Call This Roadside Store The Buc-Ee's Of New England

You know right away when you cross the New Hampshire border. There's the road signs, of course, and the towering mountains and fresh scent of pine pumping through the air. But if you look to the side of the highway there will also always be one clear, glorious symbol that you've entered the Granite State: the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet.

The New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet is exactly what it sounds like – a huge store filled with a large selection of alcohol at discounted prices. There are 64 different locations scattered throughout the state, many of which are positioned at rest stops near the border of Massachusetts. Since the outlet system opened in 1934, It's become an iconic road marker for many people who travel to New Hampshire for visits, and for those making their way back home.

Some of the stores are massive – the Nashua one clocks in at 33,000 square feet with over 7,000 different liquors available – and you can usually grab snacks, coffees, or souvenirs nearby. It's essentially "the buccees of New England", as one Instagram user put it. There might not be all of those popular Buc-Ee's snacks available, but you can get apple cider doughnuts at some spots –- take that Texas.