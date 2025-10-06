Fans Call This Roadside Store The Buc-Ee's Of New England
You know right away when you cross the New Hampshire border. There's the road signs, of course, and the towering mountains and fresh scent of pine pumping through the air. But if you look to the side of the highway there will also always be one clear, glorious symbol that you've entered the Granite State: the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet.
The New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet is exactly what it sounds like – a huge store filled with a large selection of alcohol at discounted prices. There are 64 different locations scattered throughout the state, many of which are positioned at rest stops near the border of Massachusetts. Since the outlet system opened in 1934, It's become an iconic road marker for many people who travel to New Hampshire for visits, and for those making their way back home.
Some of the stores are massive – the Nashua one clocks in at 33,000 square feet with over 7,000 different liquors available – and you can usually grab snacks, coffees, or souvenirs nearby. It's essentially "the buccees of New England", as one Instagram user put it. There might not be all of those popular Buc-Ee's snacks available, but you can get apple cider doughnuts at some spots –- take that Texas.
What's so special about The New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet?
The outlet is run by the state, which allows for price control. There's also no tax on wine or liquor, and there are usually flash sales throughout the year. Because of this, you can nab some great deals on everything from the best Irish whiskies to every major type of red wine –- so much so that people from out-of-state will plan their trips around a stop or drive across the border just to visit. More than half of the customers who shop at the outlet are from outside of New Hampshire, and it's more than easy to spot them when you visit. Does that sound familiar, Buc-Ee's fans?
Apart from the alcohol, there is one major difference between Buc-Ee's and the New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Out — one that the TikTok user, @withthethanlap, summed up perfectly. He called the concept "the most New England thing" ever because "you can literally pull off, grab yourself a bottle of liquor, get back in your car and drive away probably within five to 10 minutes. If that doesn't scream 'I need efficiency, I don't want to talk to anybody,' I don't know what does." Clearly, the outlet works for a reason, and with over $4 billion in state profits, no one seems to be complaining... except maybe anyone looking for Beaver Nuggets.