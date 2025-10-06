Has Your Work Lunch Ever Been Stolen? Reddit Has Opinions On What To Do Next

Picture this: You've had a really crappy work day and it's finally time to take a break and enjoy the tasty lunch you packed for yourself. You head to the office fridge, already fantasizing about your delicious Trader Joe's prepared food item or the carefully assembled leftovers from last night's dinner that you stowed away in your lunch bag. When you open the fridge door, your lunch is nowhere to be found. You're filled with a white-hot, blinding rage — and it's compounded by the fact that you're now incredibly hungry. What would you do next?

Well, a woman named Belinda recently took to Reddit to vent about this exact scenario. In a post on r/mildlyinfuriating titled "Someone stole my work lunch," which has amassed close to 5,000 comments, she says, "I work front desk. I'm the ONLY person who can't leave the premises for breaks or lunch. I can't be away from the front desk more than [three minutes] at a time and someone stole my Lean Cuisine."

She goes on to say that she had to go to a grocery store and buy a frozen Stouffer's meal for $6. She originally responded to the situation by writing a "pretty unhinged" note to post on the fridge, but then took 15 minutes to calm down and ended up posting a different note, which said "My lunch was taken. Please respect others [sic] belongings and do not take food that isn't yours."