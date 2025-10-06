This 2025 Halloween Candy Variety Pack Won't Win You Brownie Points In The Neighborhood

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every neighborhood has that house that goes all in on Halloween. They've got all the decorations out, they have lights, and they have the best treats that all the kids love. In 2024, the National Retail Federation anticipated Americans would spend $11.6 billion on Halloween, and $3.5 billion was on candy alone. This year, when it comes time to spend your hard-earned money on spooky confections, you'll have plenty of choices. Unfortunately, they're not all stellar. We recommend leaving the Twizzlers Lovers variety pack on the shelves. It's all trick and no treat.

We recently ranked 2025 Halloween candy variety packs, and the Twizzlers Lover variety pack came in dead last. The pack contains Cherry Pull 'n' Peel, Strawberry Twists, and Rainbow Twists. Our taste tester was decidedly underwhelmed thanks to the artificial flavors and unpleasant aftertaste.

Black licorice has been maligned for years, but red licorice doesn't always hit the spot either. Twizzlers is a very well-known brand, and it's not as though people hate it, but polling from YouGov shows that Twizzlers are the least popular among 10 major brands. One of the problems is the unnatural flavor. Our taste tester admits they love the taste of cherries, but the Cherry Pull 'n' Peels in this variety pack tasted nothing like the real thing.