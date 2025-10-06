This 2025 Halloween Candy Variety Pack Won't Win You Brownie Points In The Neighborhood
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Every neighborhood has that house that goes all in on Halloween. They've got all the decorations out, they have lights, and they have the best treats that all the kids love. In 2024, the National Retail Federation anticipated Americans would spend $11.6 billion on Halloween, and $3.5 billion was on candy alone. This year, when it comes time to spend your hard-earned money on spooky confections, you'll have plenty of choices. Unfortunately, they're not all stellar. We recommend leaving the Twizzlers Lovers variety pack on the shelves. It's all trick and no treat.
We recently ranked 2025 Halloween candy variety packs, and the Twizzlers Lover variety pack came in dead last. The pack contains Cherry Pull 'n' Peel, Strawberry Twists, and Rainbow Twists. Our taste tester was decidedly underwhelmed thanks to the artificial flavors and unpleasant aftertaste.
Black licorice has been maligned for years, but red licorice doesn't always hit the spot either. Twizzlers is a very well-known brand, and it's not as though people hate it, but polling from YouGov shows that Twizzlers are the least popular among 10 major brands. One of the problems is the unnatural flavor. Our taste tester admits they love the taste of cherries, but the Cherry Pull 'n' Peels in this variety pack tasted nothing like the real thing.
When Twizzlers fizzle
Reviews on Target echo our sentiments about the taste of Cherry Pull 'n' Peel Twizzlers. "The cherry flavor tastes like baking soda or flour at the end. Very artificial taste," one said. Another reviewer said they liked some flavors, but "the cherry just tastes too artificial." On Walmart's website, someone said the licorice "leaves an odd aftertaste."
Rainbow Twists do not fare much better when it comes to reviews at large. A review on The Candy Addict said the lemon flavor was "reminiscent of cleaning fluids." One of the commenters added, "I think the rest of the package is going in the garbage," which aligns with our own taste tester's final decision, too. Not a strong showing for Twizzlers at all.
On Amazon, the variety pack has over 600 reviews and, curiously enough, many of them are positive. Even the negative reviews seemed focused more on receiving old, stale products rather than disliking fresh ones. Still, when you combine the poor feedback from other sources with the YouGov poll data, the message is clear. The Twizzlers Lovers variety pack may be a step above more divisive options like candy corn or Necco wafers for trick-or-treaters, but not by much.
If you want to make sure the kids in your neighborhood get the best treats, consider looking into some of the more beloved candies and chocolates available. Maybe try Mars' Halloween Candy Variety Pack with M&M's, Peanut M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and Milky Way, which we ranked in our top spot. It's good for trick-or-treaters and, if you sneak a few for yourself, you'll probably be happier, too.