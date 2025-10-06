Add This To Your Coffee For Rich Flavor And A Health Perk
There are many different types of coffee roasts. But whether you're a fan of dark roast or light roast, or medium roast or blonde roast, chocolate is a flavor that pairs well with each and every one. Consequently, cacao nibs – the completely raw, unprocessed, and unsweetened form of the bean that spawned chocolate — are an aromatic chocolate seasoning that will elevate your regular cup of coffee and provide health perks.
Cacao nibs have a strong chocolate flavor that will transform a cup of joe into a mocha-like indulgence. But, unlike chocolate-flavored coffee beans, creamers, or syrups, they do so while also provide a wealth of health benefits. Coffee and cacao are both rich sources of antioxidants. Also similar to coffee, cacao nibs have caffeine – providing even more energy and focus to your mornings. It's also rich in iron, protein, and magnesium, and have plenty of fiber to aid digestion.
The best part about cacao nibs is that they can be ground into a spice-like powder. Added directly to your coffee beans in the same grinder before adding the mixture to a coffee machine, mocha pot, or french press, the hot water will infuse your coffee and chocolate with a tantalizing aroma, taste, and array of health benefits.
Ideas for cacao coffee pairings
Since most dark coffee roasts contain robust chocolate notes already, cacao nibs pair especially well with them. That said, they will bring more complexity to a milder medium light or blonde roast too — and there are other spices you can add alongside the nibs for even more depth. Considering the variety of chocolate bar flavors that exist, you've got plenty of ideas for a mocha-flavored coffee. Both chocolate and vanilla are food crops that originated in Mexico, and most chocolate bars actually contain vanilla, so adding a drop of vanilla extract, paste, or syrup to your cacao coffee will bring the chocolate flavor out even more.
Having said that, you can bring more Mexican-inspired flavor to your morning brew of cacao coffee by adding a dash of dried cayenne pepper to it. The spice's heat cuts through the richness of the chocolate and coffee, similar to what you'd get in a cup of Mexican hot chocolate. If cayenne is too spicy for you, cinnamon is another great, warming baking spice that pairs well with chocolate. Since cacao nibs are also a great addition to smoothies, you could make a Starbucks Frappuccino-inspired cacao coffee by adding brewed cacao coffee to a blender with ice, a dash of half and half, cinnamon, and sugar, too.