Chicago Customer Calls Out McDonald's For Not Serving This New Breakfast Item

Shattered expectations line the pathway to disappointment. How many times have you gotten your hopes up for a delicious new fast food item, only to find out it's not available in your area? This happens in rural communities all the time, but even big cities don't always get the hottest new thing. This is exactly what happened to one eager McDonald's fan in Chicago, who posted on Reddit about his city's lack of Crispy Chicken McGriddles.

"Every time I go to [Tennessee] or Florida I get this. All we have up north is the regular McChicken sadly," the poster said beneath a picture of a Chicken McGriddle. The commute from Chicago to Florida is a bit far when you're just hungry for some breakfast, so you can understand their frustration. McDonald's is notorious for rolling out items either in limited areas, like the McLobster, or for limited times, like the McRib. This summer, Chicken McGriddles were only available for about a month in several regions, and then — poof! — they were gone.

This phenomenon is not limited to fast food by any means. Popular brands do this all the time. One of the most delicious potato chips in the world, Ruffles All Dressed, was only available in Canada for years. Vernors ginger ale, which has a distinct flavor that sets it apart, is hugely popular in the Midwest, but you won't find it in most states. Mick Jagger was absolutely right when he said you can't always get what you want.