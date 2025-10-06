Chicago Customer Calls Out McDonald's For Not Serving This New Breakfast Item
Shattered expectations line the pathway to disappointment. How many times have you gotten your hopes up for a delicious new fast food item, only to find out it's not available in your area? This happens in rural communities all the time, but even big cities don't always get the hottest new thing. This is exactly what happened to one eager McDonald's fan in Chicago, who posted on Reddit about his city's lack of Crispy Chicken McGriddles.
"Every time I go to [Tennessee] or Florida I get this. All we have up north is the regular McChicken sadly," the poster said beneath a picture of a Chicken McGriddle. The commute from Chicago to Florida is a bit far when you're just hungry for some breakfast, so you can understand their frustration. McDonald's is notorious for rolling out items either in limited areas, like the McLobster, or for limited times, like the McRib. This summer, Chicken McGriddles were only available for about a month in several regions, and then — poof! — they were gone.
This phenomenon is not limited to fast food by any means. Popular brands do this all the time. One of the most delicious potato chips in the world, Ruffles All Dressed, was only available in Canada for years. Vernors ginger ale, which has a distinct flavor that sets it apart, is hugely popular in the Midwest, but you won't find it in most states. Mick Jagger was absolutely right when he said you can't always get what you want.
Limited availability, limited joy
Fear of missing out is a real thing, and we all feel it to some degree. If you're really excited about something, it's a spiritual gut punch when you find out you can't have it. If you read an article about a Kit Kat quesadilla at Taco Bell, of course, you're going to want one. Who wouldn't want that? It sounds delicious. But then you discover that no Taco Bell in your town offers it, and it feels like having the rug pulled out from under you.
Our original poster lives in Chicago, one of the greatest food cities in America. Chicago-style pizza, Italian beef sandwiches, the Chicago dog! They have so much going for them. But the grass is always greener, and the Chicken McGriddle is always crispier. There's nothing wrong with wanting something tasty, comforting, and fun, even when you already have a hundred other options. We've all looked at a full fridge and thought, "Ugh. There's nothing to eat."
No one wants to be disappointed, and no one wants to feel left out. If there's any upside here, it's that we can take comfort in the fact that this is fast food. Items like the Mexican Pizza, the Arch Deluxe, and the KFC Double Down come into our lives for a few brief, delicious moments and then flow out again on the fickle tides of fast food tastes and trends. Nothing lasts forever, and while we may miss out on a limited-time treat today, something new will come along soon enough for us all to enjoy. That's what keeps fast food fun and interesting.