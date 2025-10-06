Just 2 Of These Old-School Southern Steakhouses Remain — And They Still Serve Their Iconic Rolls

Once a sprawling restaurant chain in the Southern states, Quincy's Family Steakhouse is now more or less a relic of the past. Without noticing, you might think it only exists in distant memories, but that's not entirely true. There are still two Quincy's locations left, one in Monroe, North Carolina, and the other in Florence, South Carolina, where you can still step in and feel as if you are transported back in time.

For those who remember Quincy's early days, this unfortunate decline of branches might seem almost unreal. Founded in 1970 by Alvin McCall, Jr. in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Quincy's had a total of 212 locations across the South at its peak in 1990. During this time, there was no denying its impact as a regional staple — less so in the steak department and more so as a spot for buffet bars, mac and cheese, fried chicken, and most memorably, those signature yeast rolls.

However, this would not last long. After a series of tough competitions, mergers, and constant changes in ownership, the number of locations was narrowed down to fewer than a hundred by 1998. In 2000, Austin Steaks & Saloon Inc. took over 97 restaurants in the Southeast. A year later, about 50 locations closed down permanently, while 43 became WesterN SizzliN — a different chain of grilled steak and buffet restaurants under management by the same company.