Just 2 Of These Old-School Southern Steakhouses Remain — And They Still Serve Their Iconic Rolls
Once a sprawling restaurant chain in the Southern states, Quincy's Family Steakhouse is now more or less a relic of the past. Without noticing, you might think it only exists in distant memories, but that's not entirely true. There are still two Quincy's locations left, one in Monroe, North Carolina, and the other in Florence, South Carolina, where you can still step in and feel as if you are transported back in time.
For those who remember Quincy's early days, this unfortunate decline of branches might seem almost unreal. Founded in 1970 by Alvin McCall, Jr. in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Quincy's had a total of 212 locations across the South at its peak in 1990. During this time, there was no denying its impact as a regional staple — less so in the steak department and more so as a spot for buffet bars, mac and cheese, fried chicken, and most memorably, those signature yeast rolls.
However, this would not last long. After a series of tough competitions, mergers, and constant changes in ownership, the number of locations was narrowed down to fewer than a hundred by 1998. In 2000, Austin Steaks & Saloon Inc. took over 97 restaurants in the Southeast. A year later, about 50 locations closed down permanently, while 43 became WesterN SizzliN — a different chain of grilled steak and buffet restaurants under management by the same company.
Not much has changed with the remaining two locations
Nowadays, only two locations of Quincy's Family Steakhouse remain standing. The branch in Monroe has been around since 1978, being owned by the Cline family since 2000. It temporarily closed for two years due to a fire, followed by COVID-19, but has since returned with support from customers from far and near. The Quincy's in Florence is no less substantial in history, having started in 2001 and continued to hold up the chain's core value to this day.
Both branches are every bit as nostalgic as you'd expect them to be. Upon arriving, you are greeted by the familiar logo on the pylon sign, almost identical to the original. The fluorescent ambience, enveloping old-school furniture, serves as a heartfelt background to its beloved dishes. Even the eating experience remains the same, with a simple counter to queue up and order food, leading to buffet stations and other food bars in the center of the diner. Steakhouse chains in the U.S. are a dime a dozen, but how often do you get to step into a time capsule like this?
The menu, predictably, has the same signature dishes. A steakhouse at its core, Quincy's still offer steak dishes, and for relatively affordable prices, you can even add it to your list of steakhouses where you can get a meal for under $50. Most notable are the signature yeast rolls, ever so golden, warm, and fluffy, served with a small packet of whipped honey. Still, the lunch and dinner buffets remain the restaurants' biggest allure, with an all-you-can-eat selection of Southern classics like fried chicken, green beans, mushroom gravy, and more that pack nostalgic comfort in every bite.