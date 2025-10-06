The Ordering Trick For Getting More Beef For Your Money At Arby's On A Budget
Do you want the meats? You're in luck, Arby's has the meats, but let's be honest — sometimes, you want a little more beef for your buck; a little more meat for your money. If you find yourself extra hungry with an Arby's nearby, but your budget won't allow you to indulge as much as you'd like, we have a little hack for you. You can double down on your roast beef without breaking the bank, and all you need to do is make one customization to your order in the form of a second bun.
You'll have to pull this little trick in person because the Arby's app and website aren't set up for it. All you need to do is order a Double Roast Beef sandwich and request an extra bun on the side. Some sources say an extra bun will set you back about $0.50, and others say that Arby's doesn't actually have a system set up to charge for an extra bun, so they'll refuse the ask — but don't let that dissuade you. Arby's Terms of Service state that customization and pricing are dictated by location, so what doesn't work at one Arby's may work at another. You may just have to go through a little trial and error to get this one to work.
Making the most of Arby's
A Classic Roast Beef sandwich from Arby's contains about 2.5 ounces of beef, although word is it's supposed to be 3 ounces. The Double will have at least 5 to 6 ounces, making the name accurate. The Classic is about $4.59, while the Double is $6.09, although these prices vary by location. Regardless of where you go, a Double doesn't cost twice as much as a Classic. If you can get a bun at no cost — as it has been reported by some — or even $0.50, then you can make two Classics for less than half the price.
Sauce packets are usually free up to a certain number, so you can add some Arby's Sauce, Horsey Sauce, or ketchup to make your second a properly finished sandwich that tastes as good as the original. You can even add a cup of cheddar sauce for $0.75 if you want to go all out. You're still saving money compared to buying two sandwiches the traditional way. It's worth noting that onions are free from Arby's as well, but they may charge you $0.30 for things like tomatoes, crispy onion strings, or jalapenos.
If you are interested in trying this yourself, just remember, you may have mixed results. Arby's slogan may be, "We have the meats," but play your cards right, and you'll have the meats and a second bun to save a sandwich for later.