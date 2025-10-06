The Ordering Trick For Getting More Beef For Your Money At Arby's On A Budget

Do you want the meats? You're in luck, Arby's has the meats, but let's be honest — sometimes, you want a little more beef for your buck; a little more meat for your money. If you find yourself extra hungry with an Arby's nearby, but your budget won't allow you to indulge as much as you'd like, we have a little hack for you. You can double down on your roast beef without breaking the bank, and all you need to do is make one customization to your order in the form of a second bun.

You'll have to pull this little trick in person because the Arby's app and website aren't set up for it. All you need to do is order a Double Roast Beef sandwich and request an extra bun on the side. Some sources say an extra bun will set you back about $0.50, and others say that Arby's doesn't actually have a system set up to charge for an extra bun, so they'll refuse the ask — but don't let that dissuade you. Arby's Terms of Service state that customization and pricing are dictated by location, so what doesn't work at one Arby's may work at another. You may just have to go through a little trial and error to get this one to work.