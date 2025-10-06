The Worst Peanut Butter Brand With No Added Sugar Or Oils Is A Runny Mess

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As tempting as an all-natural peanut butter might sound, one Tasting Table writer discovered that one brand might be better left on the shelf. While ranking over a dozen different peanut butters, Crazy Richard showed promise with its single-ingredient branding, but the nutty spread was thin and lacking in flavor. Nut butters are nutrient-dense ingredients that can bulk up recipes and add delightful texture to breads and crackers, but what came out of this jar was more messy than desirable.

"I opened this up and practically sprayed peanut butter all over the counter, there was so much liquid at the top," remarked one Redditor. Crazy Richard's peanut butter is made with exactly 720 peanuts, and nothing else. Those who have grown accustomed to salt or sugars added to their nut spreads may find this product on the bland side, but those searching for vegan, gluten-free products may look specifically to purchase this USA-made brand. "Crazy Richard makes some fine peanut butter, I don't know him personally, but whatever he does to this peanut butter is definitely crazy, it's more milk texture than peanut butter," wrote another reviewer on Reddit. Crazy Richards suggests that those wanting a thicker consistency should place the product in the fridge once it has been stirred and warns consumers that natural separation can occur, particularly during warmer months. This refrigeration hack doesn't seem to work for everyone, however.