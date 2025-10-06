How To Order The Beloved Taco Bell Meximelt Even When It's Not On The Menu
Taco Bell's Meximelt was as simple as it was brilliant. Was it a taco? Was it a quesadilla? Yes. It was both of those things together. It didn't have a lot of the bells and whistles of Taco Bell's more extreme menu items (looking at you, Crunchwrap Supreme). It was ground beef, pico de gallo, and melted cheese on a soft tortilla. Sometimes that's all you need. Unfortunately, sometime in 2019, Taco Bell removed it from the menu permanently. Its simplicity, however, means it can live again whenever you crave it, and it's easy to hack the Taco Bell menu to make your own Meximelt.
The easiest way to make your own Meximelt is to order a cheesy rollup and ask for the three-cheese blend, seasoned beef, and pico de gallo. There's a charge for these extras, but depending on your location, it shouldn't be much higher than other menu items. In the past, some diners even found it cheaper than the original Meximelt, though inflation may have changed that since we can no longer compare to whatever a Meximelt would cost today. Ask them to steam it so the cheese melts and the pico isn't cold, giving you the full-on Meximelt experience. Alternatively, you could order a mini beef quesadilla with pico instead of chipotle sauce and achieve the same goal.
The history of Meximelts
The Meximelt had been on the Taco Bell menu for decades before it was dropped. The chain filed the trademark for it back in 1988. It was likely easy to make, and that lent itself to staying on the menu for 30 years. But in 2019, Taco Bell announced a major menu revamp, and the Meximelt was one of the early casualties, gone before the full menu change was unveiled.
The Meximelt made a short-lived comeback in 2024 as part of Taco Bell's Decades Menu, which brought back classic menu items from eras past. The Meximelt represented the '80s, but when the promotion ended, it vanished again. Taco Bell is notorious for bringing menu items back from the past, so the Meximelt may yet have its day once more, but don't count on it sticking around permanently.
The menu hacks for making your own Meximelt work well and don't take much time or extra money, making them a great alternative. In a pinch, you can even make one at home. It won't be exactly like Taco Bell's version, but since all you need is a tortilla with seasoned beef, melted cheese, and pico de gallo, it's one of the easier dishes to master. There are plenty of copycat recipes you can find on the internet if you want to try them yourself, and you can compare them to the menu hacks to see which you like more.