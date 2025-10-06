How To Order The Beloved Taco Bell Meximelt Even When It's Not On The Menu

The Meximelt had been on the Taco Bell menu for decades before it was dropped. The chain filed the trademark for it back in 1988. It was likely easy to make, and that lent itself to staying on the menu for 30 years. But in 2019, Taco Bell announced a major menu revamp, and the Meximelt was one of the early casualties, gone before the full menu change was unveiled.

The Meximelt made a short-lived comeback in 2024 as part of Taco Bell's Decades Menu, which brought back classic menu items from eras past. The Meximelt represented the '80s, but when the promotion ended, it vanished again. Taco Bell is notorious for bringing menu items back from the past, so the Meximelt may yet have its day once more, but don't count on it sticking around permanently.

The menu hacks for making your own Meximelt work well and don't take much time or extra money, making them a great alternative. In a pinch, you can even make one at home. It won't be exactly like Taco Bell's version, but since all you need is a tortilla with seasoned beef, melted cheese, and pico de gallo, it's one of the easier dishes to master. There are plenty of copycat recipes you can find on the internet if you want to try them yourself, and you can compare them to the menu hacks to see which you like more.