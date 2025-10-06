The Possibly Dangerous Mistake You're Making With Your Air Fryer
If you have an air fryer, you're among the nearly 60% of American households that owned one as of 2022, per CNBC. They've quickly become a popular way to make tasty meals with minimal effort. Data from Research and Markets shows that over 25 million air fryers were sold between 2020 and 2021, highlighting their widespread use. With so many of them in homes, and the numbers on the rise, it's vital to know how to use them safely. The most important thing to remember is to always unplug your air fryer when it's not in use to prevent fires
Too often we leave everything plugged in and idling until we need it. If you make frequent use of your air fryer it may have become a permanent fixture on your countertop. As a result, you might leave it plugged in all the time. But if the power goes out and comes back on again, air fryers are susceptible to power surges, which have already caused serious fires.
The National Fire Protection Association suggests that all electrical cooking appliances, including air fryers, slow cookers, and hot plates, be unplugged when not in use. In some cases, even appliances plugged into surge protector outlets still had dangerous shorts after a power outage that resulted in devastating house fires.
The air fryer risk
In 2023, Cosori recalled two million air fryers due to faulty wiring linked to more than 200 fires and burn incidents. Obviously this isn't a concern with every air fryer, but it's far from the only recall for similar reasons. Reports of air fryers directly causing house fires are rare, but even one incident is too many. Anything you can do to reduce the risk is a good idea, especially if it only takes a moment, like unplugging the appliance.
Air fryer instruction manuals usually recommend unplugging the appliance when it's not in use. However, we all know details like that are often overlooked. Like the microwave or the toaster, it's just easier to keep an air fryer plugged in permanently. That's a habit we'd all do well to break. The NFPA also recommends checking the cord regularly before use for any damage. Don't keep anything flammable too close to the unit, and make sure nothing is blocking the air vents. If your air fryer starts to overheat, unplug it right away.
Regular cleaning and maintenance are important, as a dirty air fryer is a danger. Ensure grease and debris don't build up inside or around the air fryer, as these could act as fuel if the appliance shorts or overheats. You also shouldn't plug in an air fryer with an extension cord, or into outlet adapters or power strips, even ones that have surge protection. Use a dedicated outlet only. Follow these guidelines and your air fryer should work safely and efficiently for a long time to come.