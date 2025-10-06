The Possibly Dangerous Mistake You're Making With Your Air Fryer

If you have an air fryer, you're among the nearly 60% of American households that owned one as of 2022, per CNBC. They've quickly become a popular way to make tasty meals with minimal effort. Data from Research and Markets shows that over 25 million air fryers were sold between 2020 and 2021, highlighting their widespread use. With so many of them in homes, and the numbers on the rise, it's vital to know how to use them safely. The most important thing to remember is to always unplug your air fryer when it's not in use to prevent fires

Too often we leave everything plugged in and idling until we need it. If you make frequent use of your air fryer it may have become a permanent fixture on your countertop. As a result, you might leave it plugged in all the time. But if the power goes out and comes back on again, air fryers are susceptible to power surges, which have already caused serious fires.

The National Fire Protection Association suggests that all electrical cooking appliances, including air fryers, slow cookers, and hot plates, be unplugged when not in use. In some cases, even appliances plugged into surge protector outlets still had dangerous shorts after a power outage that resulted in devastating house fires.