The Absolute Best Cannoli In Italy Is Found In This Old-School Convent

People are always in search of the very best things to eat when they travel, especially when visiting somewhere with a food scene as iconic as Italy's. Big plates of buttery ravioli, giant slices of oozing lasagne, freshly made cones topped with creamy scoops of gelato –- the list of Italian delicacies to get through is never ending. But if you're looking for the perfect cannoli, then we can point you in the right direction: a historic monastery in Sicily's capital.

Tucked down the echoing halls of Santa Caterina d'Alessandria in Palermo is a tiny, emblem-covered room where local pastry chefs pump out countless fresh cannoli, cakes, and cookies every day. The bakery or "dolceria" is part of a project called "I Segreti del Chiostro", which translates to "The Secrets of the Cloister." Many of Sicily's signature desserts can be traced back to cloistered nuns, who would sell sweets to aristocracy to support their monasteries. This was the case at Santa Caterina from 1311 all the way up until the 1980s, a few decades before the last nuns moved out.

The aim of I Segreti del Chiostro is to recreate the recipes of those women and keep their time-honored baking traditions alive. Everything is made fresh using ancient recipes and techniques. The bakery has become world famous since it re-opened its doors in 2019, attracting tourists, pastry chefs, and social media stars alike to try the bakery's famous cannoli.