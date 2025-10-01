Walmart's Private Brands Are About To Get More Natural By Rolling Back On Dyes And 30 Other Ingredients

When you see Walmart making changes to its own store-brand foods' ingredients, you know a concern has gone mainstream. That's exactly what's about to happen with a long list of artificial food dyes and additives. Fears concerning artificial additives in food have haunted some for decades but have been front and center this year as a centerpiece of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" campaign. It's a movement that has seen a pledge to change Coke's formula by using cane sugar and has made food dyes, in particular, a big target. Walmart is the latest brand undergoing these more health-conscious changes.

In an official press release, Walmart revealed that it plans to eliminate synthetic dyes from all of its store-brand food labels, along with 30 other ingredients, some of which are already banned in other countries. The changes will affect the brands Great Value, Marketside, Freshness Guaranteed, and bettergoods, which are all Walmart-made products. The company does not mention any government policy by name, instead noting that the decision is in response to changing consumer preferences.

Additionally, Walmart claims that 90% of its private-label food is already free of synthetic dyes but that it is working with suppliers to get that to 100% by January 2027 "at the latest." This is a major development because Walmart is actually the largest grocery store chain in the United States and comes on the heels of similar announcements from big companies like PepsiCo and General Mills.