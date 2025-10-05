Make Your Countertops Shine Like New With The Bananas Already In Your Kitchen

Whether you love cleaning your kitchen or dread it, you probably still want it to look good when it's done. A full, deep clean can require glass cleaner, degreaser, floor polish, and a general cleaner for everything else, but sometimes that's just not feasible. All of those things can be expensive, and it's easy to forget when you need more. If you're stuck looking for a quick and easy way to clean your countertops, you may already have the answer at hand. Bananas make a surprisingly effective polish and cleaner for countertops and wood.

Bananas, famously, are rich in potassium; it's part of the reason bananas make great silver polish. But it doesn't have to stop at your silverware. The various acids, oils, and enzymes in banana peel also make it a great wood polish, though you should not use it on untreated wood. If you have any wood furniture or surfaces in your house that are showing their age, gently rub with some banana peel and then wipe clean. It will return the shine that it once had and really make it pop.

For the most effective cleaning of your countertops, make a solution of vinegar and banana peel. Instead of tossing your peels out, chop a couple of them and put them in a jar with vinegar and water (the usual ratio is one to one). Let it steep for 24 to 48 hours. Pour the liquid into a spray bottle, and you have an effective, budget-friendly, environmentally safe cleaner.