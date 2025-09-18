Blending Banana Peel And Vinegar Could Be The Garden Hack Worth Trying

After spending cash on seeds, pots, and soil beds, shelling out for expensive garden fertilizers can really make your wallet weep. Whipping up DIY plant boosters instead is one of the top tips for growing a vegetable garden on a budget, and a recipe using banana peels and vinegar is one of the thriftiest, most sustainable solutions of all.

This idea sounds novel, but tons of gardeners have stopped throwing out banana peels and used them to grow vegetables at home. The skins are rich in nutrients that are beneficial for plant growth and found in commercial fertilizers, including calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. White vinegar makes soil more acidic, which can help certain plants absorb nutrients faster, and is also proven to extract minerals like calcium out of organic material, making it the perfect way to break down banana peels.

To try it, put a couple banana peels in a clean container and add enough white vinegar to cover them completely. Put the lid on and let the peels soak for two days. Alternatively, whirl the ingredients in a blender to skip the extraction step. The mixture will keep for a few days when stored in a cool, dark place. Dilute it with water and apply around the base of your plants weekly to give them a nice dose of nutrition. However, you have to be selective, as not all crops will benefit from this solution.