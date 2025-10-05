These Nut And Fruit Pairings Could Improve Your Sleep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting quality sleep at night can sometimes seem like a tall order. Between early mornings and staying up late, it often feels like you're on the losing end of a battle with your body and mind. There are certain types of foods you should and shouldn't eat and drink late at night as these play a crucial role in your overall health and sleep hygiene. Although the old fashioned remedy of a glass of warm milk is something of an outdated myth, there are actually some foods that can promote better sleep like fruit and nuts. Pair fruit and nuts together for a pre-sleep snack that will satisfy and help you get the rest and relaxation you deserve.

When it comes to choosing the right pairing, the most important thing to consider is the nutrients in each ingredient as well as your own personal taste preferences. For example, walnuts are the one nut you should be eating before bedtime because they contain tryptophan, magnesium, and melatonin, all of which are vital to improving your sleep. Almonds and pistachios are also ideal as they are both nuts that are rich in magnesium. Enjoying these nuts alongside some of your favorite fruits will help give a boost to the vitamins and nutrients for better overall sleep. Bananas, kiwi, and tart cherries are all especially helpful for this. It's amazing to consider how a light evening snack will allow you to sleep more heavily.