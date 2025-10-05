These Nut And Fruit Pairings Could Improve Your Sleep
Getting quality sleep at night can sometimes seem like a tall order. Between early mornings and staying up late, it often feels like you're on the losing end of a battle with your body and mind. There are certain types of foods you should and shouldn't eat and drink late at night as these play a crucial role in your overall health and sleep hygiene. Although the old fashioned remedy of a glass of warm milk is something of an outdated myth, there are actually some foods that can promote better sleep like fruit and nuts. Pair fruit and nuts together for a pre-sleep snack that will satisfy and help you get the rest and relaxation you deserve.
When it comes to choosing the right pairing, the most important thing to consider is the nutrients in each ingredient as well as your own personal taste preferences. For example, walnuts are the one nut you should be eating before bedtime because they contain tryptophan, magnesium, and melatonin, all of which are vital to improving your sleep. Almonds and pistachios are also ideal as they are both nuts that are rich in magnesium. Enjoying these nuts alongside some of your favorite fruits will help give a boost to the vitamins and nutrients for better overall sleep. Bananas, kiwi, and tart cherries are all especially helpful for this. It's amazing to consider how a light evening snack will allow you to sleep more heavily.
Preparing an evening snack for improved sleep
With any evening snack, keep in mind that you'll want to allow yourself about two to three hours to digest and relax before heading off to bed. If you're pairing nutrient-rich nuts like walnuts, almonds, or pistachios with dried fruit, it's also wise to go easy on the dried fruit portion so to overwhelm your system with excess sugar. Keep it light with some sliced bananas or banana chips and a handful of almonds or walnuts. Try spreading Justin's Classic Almond Butter on slices of banana for perfect bite-sized "sleepytime sandwiches." The magnesium and tryptophan in bananas make them an excellent evening snack to help you sleep, particularly when paired with almond butter.
Two other fruits that you can match up to these nutrient-rich nuts include tart cherries and kiwi. Kiwis contain serotonin, which aids in relaxation, while tart cherries are a good source of melatonin. Both of these would pair well either fresh or dried and alongside a portion of plain walnuts. Take care to look for unsalted and dry-roasted nuts that don't have extra sugary flavors to keep your snack light and effective.
Dinner is also a good time to incorporate these ingredients with recipes like this walnut broccoli stir-fry for a chill evening in. This will provide essential nutrients from both the vegetables and nuts and help to promote sleep hygiene.