The Wall Trick For Checking If Chickpeas Are Done Cooking For Hummus

If you've always opted for store-bought hummus, trust us that it's worth the extra time to make a batch at home. You'll get a more velvety texture and tastier product than anything you can buy off the shelf. But anyone who has ever tried to make hummus will tell you, knowing exactly when the chickpeas are perfectly cooked can be quite tricky.

Cook them too little and you'll end up with a grainy, chalky mess. Let them go too long and they turn to mush. It's especially frustrating when this is the step that can make or break your creamy hummus. That's why we decided to ring Wissam Baki, executive chef at Amal, for help. He let us know of an old-school trick that can completely take the guesswork out of the process. "There is an old way to check: Throw the chickpeas at a wall. If they smash and stick, that means they are ready for the next step," Baki says.

It's the kind of kitchen wisdom that sounds almost too simple (or too bizarre) to actually work — but it does. Raw chickpeas will have a very tough, rock-like texture. After it's been cooked through, the legume will mellow out. There's no better way to do this than literally throwing it at the wall to see if it sticks.