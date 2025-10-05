Give Lasagna A Flavorful Twist With One Umami Addition

You could make a strong case that lasagna is the most popular Italian dish ever, or at least in head-to-head competition with spaghetti. It's versatile, beloved, and easy to experiment with, so there's no reason not to play with the recipe. It's a great canvas for exploring new flavors. For that reason, if you're looking for an unexpected umami twist, try making your next lasagna with some miso.

We asked Chef Tara Punzone, author of "Vegana Italiana" cookbook, how miso might work in lasagna. After all, it's not often that Japanese cuisine overlaps with Italian. While she acknowledges that a traditional Italian lasagna should never include miso and you'd likely get scolded for it in Italy, the idea does have merit. "If you are preparing an Asian fusion style lasagna, miso paste could definitely add that umami boost you might be searching for," Punzone says.

When it comes to how you can incorporate miso into lasagna, it may not seem obvious at first. Luckily as a vegan chef, Punzone has a clear direction in mind. "I recommend adding the miso paste to the cheeses you make for the lasagna," she says. "The cheese needs that bold fermented flavor to add depth. That is where the real advantages will be discovered."