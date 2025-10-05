Give Lasagna A Flavorful Twist With One Umami Addition
You could make a strong case that lasagna is the most popular Italian dish ever, or at least in head-to-head competition with spaghetti. It's versatile, beloved, and easy to experiment with, so there's no reason not to play with the recipe. It's a great canvas for exploring new flavors. For that reason, if you're looking for an unexpected umami twist, try making your next lasagna with some miso.
We asked Chef Tara Punzone, author of "Vegana Italiana" cookbook, how miso might work in lasagna. After all, it's not often that Japanese cuisine overlaps with Italian. While she acknowledges that a traditional Italian lasagna should never include miso and you'd likely get scolded for it in Italy, the idea does have merit. "If you are preparing an Asian fusion style lasagna, miso paste could definitely add that umami boost you might be searching for," Punzone says.
When it comes to how you can incorporate miso into lasagna, it may not seem obvious at first. Luckily as a vegan chef, Punzone has a clear direction in mind. "I recommend adding the miso paste to the cheeses you make for the lasagna," she says. "The cheese needs that bold fermented flavor to add depth. That is where the real advantages will be discovered."
How to layer flavor in lasagna
Despite its strong association with Italy, lasagna's roots can be traced to Ancient Greece where strips of dough were called laganon. Since then, lasagna has traveled the world over, and you can find lots of variations. Most of the lasagna you see today bears little resemblance to classic Italian lasagna, which is a relatively dry dish made with minimal sauce and features a sturdy, layered construction. Excessive sauce and cheese, for better or worse, is the norm in many frozen lasagnas.
The fact that lasagna has changed so much from its roots is why an ingredient like miso can work. In a vegan lasagna especially, where there's no meat filling to provide richness and depth, umami in the cheese can elevate what might otherwise taste a little one note. Beyond miso, you can also try making your pasta sauce with soy sauce for a more subtle take that still offers an umami boost or adding a Japanese soup stock like dashi to bring depth of flavor to a white sauce. Nori can add salt and an oceanic note to both seafood and traditional lasagna if used in the sauce. When used sparingly, these ingredients keep the lasagna balanced between Italian and Japanese flavors and offer a new spin on a well-loved classic.