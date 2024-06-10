The Unique Cheeses To Try In Your Next Lasagna, According To A Chef

The most famous and comforting Italian casserole on earth, lasagna features layers upon layers of pasta sheets and saucy veggies or proteins glued together with copious amounts of rich, gooey cheeses. Mozzarella, ricotta, and a sprinkling of parmesan cheese are the go-to cheeses that most lasagna recipes call for. However, an Italian cuisine expert argues for the addition of other unique cheeses to try in your next lasagna.

Tasting Table asked Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner of Kansas City's Jasper's Italian Restaurant and host of the "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen" radio show, about the best types of cheese to add to different lasagna recipes. While chef Mirabile recognizes that mozzarella and often ricotta are indispensable ingredients, he recommends augmenting them with cheeses like pecorino romano, taleggio, fontina, and gorgonzola. If you're planning on a bolognese lasagna or any recipe that uses a red sauce, Mirabile thinks that taleggio, a semi-soft, subtly tangy, and aromatic Italian cheese "gives a nice flavor and melts very well." To instill creamy ricotta with salty nuttiness, Mirabile says, "I also always mix a little bit of grated Pecorino Romano cheese with the ricotta."

Gorgonzola, the most unusual and intense of the bunch, is optimal for white lasagnas. Mirabile says, "Gorgonzola becomes very creamy, and the blue veins give it such a bite." Yet another way to upgrade a white lasagna is by "shredding some fontina ... in the layers for lasagna prepared with a béchamel sauce." Fontina melts nicely and brings nuttiness to dairy-rich béchamel sauces.