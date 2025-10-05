The 'Cool' Accessory Nespresso Fans Love (And They Got It For Free)
Fans and avid Nespresso drinkers know the inside scoop: Sometimes, there's a promotion running when it's time to stock up on coffee pods — and, from time to time, that includes a free accessory with your order. Customers have gotten everything from fun ice cube trays to designer espresso cups and samples of unique Nespresso flavor pods. But throughout summer 2025 customers were fanning over the limited-edition Nespresso Travel Cooler Bags they received with their orders.
The cooler comes in sleek white, is soft and durable, and can be used to keep other items besides coffee cold. According to Reddit, the cooler bag, which is around the size of a standard lunchbox at 10 by 8 inches, was made available around Memorial Day Weekend. Its latest promotion began on August 29, 2005, as part of Nespresso's Labor Day Weekend sale and ended on September 2. As of the time of writing, the coolers are out of stock in the U.S. — and the only way to snag this accessory directly from the source is to pay attention to when Nespresso runs special promotional offers.
How to get Nespresso accessories
If you're one of the many people trying to get your hands on Nespresso's limited-edition cream-colored cooler, you'll be happy to know there are a few options. The easiest one is simple: Purchase the cooler from a third-party site such as eBay. At the time of writing, bids range from $9.99 to $39.99 but they get snapped up fast.
When the promotion ran during Labor Day Weekend, customers had to purchase 14 sleeves to get their hands on a bag. Pods range in price from $13.50 a sleeve to $20.00 a sleeve for limited-edition or barista-created blends such as the Blue Bottle collaboration, which means you could spend anywhere from $189 to $280 before you'd get the cooler for free. Suddenly, eBay isn't looking too expensive.
Other customers have had luck purchasing different sold-out and limited-edition accessories from Nespresso boutique stores (although there's no mention of this specific bag being sold at boutiques). If you have family in Europe or plans to travel there, you might be in luck, as it is available to purchase in Greece, Belgium, and the Netherlands for around €29 — which is abbout $34. Nespresso Boutique stores in Canada have also reportedly had them stock. If all else fails, waiting for another promotion might be a good option, and in this case, you can get notifications by subscribing to the Nespresso newsletter. In addition to its cooler bag, the coffee-pod company also offers several other coffee-compatible accessories, which we have helpfully ranked from worst to best.