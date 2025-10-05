The 'Cool' Accessory Nespresso Fans Love (And They Got It For Free)

If you're one of the many people trying to get your hands on Nespresso's limited-edition cream-colored cooler, you'll be happy to know there are a few options. The easiest one is simple: Purchase the cooler from a third-party site such as eBay. At the time of writing, bids range from $9.99 to $39.99 but they get snapped up fast.

When the promotion ran during Labor Day Weekend, customers had to purchase 14 sleeves to get their hands on a bag. Pods range in price from $13.50 a sleeve to $20.00 a sleeve for limited-edition or barista-created blends such as the Blue Bottle collaboration, which means you could spend anywhere from $189 to $280 before you'd get the cooler for free. Suddenly, eBay isn't looking too expensive.

Other customers have had luck purchasing different sold-out and limited-edition accessories from Nespresso boutique stores (although there's no mention of this specific bag being sold at boutiques). If you have family in Europe or plans to travel there, you might be in luck, as it is available to purchase in Greece, Belgium, and the Netherlands for around €29 — which is abbout $34. Nespresso Boutique stores in Canada have also reportedly had them stock. If all else fails, waiting for another promotion might be a good option, and in this case, you can get notifications by subscribing to the Nespresso newsletter. In addition to its cooler bag, the coffee-pod company also offers several other coffee-compatible accessories, which we have helpfully ranked from worst to best.