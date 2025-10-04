Here's How Long You Should Wet-Brine Pork Ribs
If you want the best tasting, most tender pork ribs, then brining is a non-negotiable. The only thing you need to consider is whether you're opting for a wet brine or a dry brine, and how long the pork ribs need to sit before cooking.
We figured Robbie Shoults, Celebrity Chef and third-generation Owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, would know a thing or two about it, so we asked him for some recommendations. "When it comes to brining pork ribs, I suggest overnight," he says. "This will bring out the flavor and tenderize the ribs."
While both wet brining and dry brining techniques will add flavor and juiciness, wet brining will add to the moisture content of the meat. Wet brining is the best choice for when you plan to cook pork ribs for extended periods or when using dry heat, such as on the grill, in a smoker, or in the oven.
The best wet brine for pork ribs
The essential elements of a wet brine are just salt and water, and that's really all you need to ensure that your pork ribs are both moist and tender. And Shoults agrees it doesn't need to be much more complicated, "A good simple brine for ribs is water, salt, and sugar," he recommends, "but be sure the ribs are completely covered with this brine."
Given that the ribs will be brining overnight, however, it's the perfect opportunity for adding more complexity. "You can enhance the flavor by adding black peppercorns and substituting the granulated sugar with brown sugar," Shoults adds.
Experiment with other aromatics such as lemon rind, garlic, and fresh woody herbs like thyme or rosemary. For more intensity of flavor, you can swap some of the water for apple juice, or replace some of the sugar with maple syrup.
While it might be tempting to overload your brine with ingredients, keep in mind it's not the last chance to add flavor to the pork. Shoults explains, "Whichever brining method you decide to use, always remember the ribs will need to be rinsed and patted dry before adding your favorite seasoning."