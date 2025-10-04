Here's How Long You Should Wet-Brine Pork Ribs

If you want the best tasting, most tender pork ribs, then brining is a non-negotiable. The only thing you need to consider is whether you're opting for a wet brine or a dry brine, and how long the pork ribs need to sit before cooking.

We figured Robbie Shoults, Celebrity Chef and third-generation Owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, would know a thing or two about it, so we asked him for some recommendations. "When it comes to brining pork ribs, I suggest overnight," he says. "This will bring out the flavor and tenderize the ribs."

While both wet brining and dry brining techniques will add flavor and juiciness, wet brining will add to the moisture content of the meat. Wet brining is the best choice for when you plan to cook pork ribs for extended periods or when using dry heat, such as on the grill, in a smoker, or in the oven.