The Hands-Down Best Restaurant Chain Frozen Appetizer You Can Buy

Rather than spend time perfecting a batch of pretzels, fries, or pigs in a blanket, there are a number of restaurant chain frozen appetizers that have taken the guesswork out of the equation, allowing you to enjoy your food in a matter of mere minutes instead of hours. Tasked with assessing a number of chain restaurant appetizers, Tasting Table ranked each one from worst to best and determined that the number one spot unequivocally belongs to Auntie Anne's Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets. Although these appetizers skew more towards a dessert-like offering, they are nonetheless a delicious example of the very best of the Auntie Anne's brand.

With a taste and texture that comes closer to what you would get if buying straight from an Auntie Anne's counter than any of the other frozen appetizers on the list, it's clear that these sugary sweet pretzels are as simple to prepare as they are to snack on, even if it means a little extra decadent indulgence. Per Tasting Table's estimations, these pretzel nuggets maintain an effortless balance between a dense and chewy texture while smelling just like the mall-based snack chain has popped up in your home.

Between the flavors of cinnamon and sugar, the classic pretzel bite, and the butter packet provided in this packaged appetizer, these treats manage to hit the nostalgia out of the park as an unforgettable food. Whether eaten as-is or added to a grazing board, these pretzels are small but mighty.