The Hands-Down Best Restaurant Chain Frozen Appetizer You Can Buy
Rather than spend time perfecting a batch of pretzels, fries, or pigs in a blanket, there are a number of restaurant chain frozen appetizers that have taken the guesswork out of the equation, allowing you to enjoy your food in a matter of mere minutes instead of hours. Tasked with assessing a number of chain restaurant appetizers, Tasting Table ranked each one from worst to best and determined that the number one spot unequivocally belongs to Auntie Anne's Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets. Although these appetizers skew more towards a dessert-like offering, they are nonetheless a delicious example of the very best of the Auntie Anne's brand.
With a taste and texture that comes closer to what you would get if buying straight from an Auntie Anne's counter than any of the other frozen appetizers on the list, it's clear that these sugary sweet pretzels are as simple to prepare as they are to snack on, even if it means a little extra decadent indulgence. Per Tasting Table's estimations, these pretzel nuggets maintain an effortless balance between a dense and chewy texture while smelling just like the mall-based snack chain has popped up in your home.
Between the flavors of cinnamon and sugar, the classic pretzel bite, and the butter packet provided in this packaged appetizer, these treats manage to hit the nostalgia out of the park as an unforgettable food. Whether eaten as-is or added to a grazing board, these pretzels are small but mighty.
What makes Auntie Anne's Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets the perfect appetizer
With so many different types of pretzels out there, looking to a chain like Auntie Anne's that certainly knows its pretzels is already an ideal choice when it comes to selecting the very best in frozen appetizers. Pillowy soft, sweet, and simply irresistible, the tiny nuggets are so easy to pop one after the other that it might be wise to pair the pretzels with other complementary appetizers. Add these to a snack board alongside pieces of fresh fruit, yogurt-covered dried fruit, dark chocolate, and nuts for a crowd-pleasing party centerpiece.
Fans across the internet praise the pretzel nuggets for the simplicity of preparation and great taste. Many say the sweet tastes just like those from the mall, which further bolsters Tasting Table's opinion. With a great taste reminiscent of mall-crawl days and more, these pretzels have a special versatility for a variety of entertaining uses.
For an even more luxurious offering, set the warmed-up pretzels out along with other dippables to use in a chocolate fountain. You can also whip up a simple batch of icing to set out with the pretzels on a grazing board. Let the cinnamon sugar and buttery flavors of this popular chain appetizer inform some of the other offerings you pair it with. For the fall season, these pretzels would make an excellent accompaniment to a batch of popcorn balls or a Halloween candy smorgasbord.