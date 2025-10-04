These Gorgeous Target Finds Could Pass For Anthropologie Kitchenware (But They're Way More Affordable)
Latino Heritage Month takes place from September 15 to October 15, and Target has been celebrating in a stylish way. The Latino Heritage Month collection features 10 home items, four of which are beautifully patterned kitchen staples that could easily pass for pricey Anthropologie finds.
Take the 11.1-ounce ceramic mug with metallic trim, which is printed with a whimsical pastel flora and fauna motif. It shares the same aesthetic as this Rifle Paper Co. hydrangea-printed porcelain mug or this botanical silhouette mug, $24 and $30, respectively, at Anthropologie. The Target version is just $7. For less than one of the pricier mugs at Anthropologie, you could get a lovely set of four Target mugs.
For just $10, you can get a pair of Target's Latino Heritage Month 11.7-ounce drinking glasses with a bohemian pink pattern. They have quite a similar vibe as these daisy-etched juice glasses from Anthropologie, which cost $80 for a set of four. Target's gorgeous 11" x 16" decorative scalloped-edge serving platter would also elevate any tablescape. For just $25, it's a treasure-forever piece at a steal. It's a dead ringer for Anthropologie's Eden platter with its romantic forest florals and scalloped edges, but it doesn't match the Eden platter's $68 price tag. Target also boasts something Anthropologie doesn't have: A kit for making empanadas you can then serve on that pretty platter.
Target's Latino Heritage Month collection is worth shopping
Target debuted its first Latino Heritage Month collection in 2021. It's an extension of their Más Que Hub, which is where you can find Latino-owned brands across all product categories gathered in one place year-round. For the celebratory month-long collection of special items, Target also spotlights Latino brands and creators, and works with Latino artists for the items' patterns and designs. It's an added bonus that makes Anthropologie-esque mugs, glasses, and other irresistibly affordable kitchen items at Target even better.
As pretty as the pieces are, Target's Latino Heritage Month kitchenware is also practical. There are certain things you want to keep in mind when buying mugs, including whether they're dishwasher and microwave safe. Target's ceramic mugs are safe for both, even with the gold-colored trim. The pair of drinking glasses do need to be hand-washed, but they're safe for both hot and cold beverages, meaning you can use these for everything from fancy teas to everyday juices to festive cocktails. The platter is not microwave- or dishwasher-safe — Target recommends spot-cleaning — but it's made of metal, which makes it durable. With these elegant pieces featuring special, artistic designs at low prices, Target's Latino Heritage Month collection is great for designing the bohemian kitchen of your dreams on a budget.