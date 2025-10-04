These Gorgeous Target Finds Could Pass For Anthropologie Kitchenware (But They're Way More Affordable)

Target debuted its first Latino Heritage Month collection in 2021. It's an extension of their Más Que Hub, which is where you can find Latino-owned brands across all product categories gathered in one place year-round. For the celebratory month-long collection of special items, Target also spotlights Latino brands and creators, and works with Latino artists for the items' patterns and designs. It's an added bonus that makes Anthropologie-esque mugs, glasses, and other irresistibly affordable kitchen items at Target even better.

As pretty as the pieces are, Target's Latino Heritage Month kitchenware is also practical. There are certain things you want to keep in mind when buying mugs, including whether they're dishwasher and microwave safe. Target's ceramic mugs are safe for both, even with the gold-colored trim. The pair of drinking glasses do need to be hand-washed, but they're safe for both hot and cold beverages, meaning you can use these for everything from fancy teas to everyday juices to festive cocktails. The platter is not microwave- or dishwasher-safe — Target recommends spot-cleaning — but it's made of metal, which makes it durable. With these elegant pieces featuring special, artistic designs at low prices, Target's Latino Heritage Month collection is great for designing the bohemian kitchen of your dreams on a budget.