This Nostalgic Chocolate Shrank, But Sam's Club Has A Better Option
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you grew up going to public school, chances are you've been part of a fundraiser — those field trips didn't pay for themselves! Going door to door selling chocolate bars is a key part of our most core childhood memories. But, while they remain a common fundraising commodity, parents and buyers alike have noticed a disconcerting change in the size of the bars themselves. The company that typically supplied our fundraising endeavors is World's Finest Chocolate. And, according to annoyed Redditors, "World's Finest chocolate bars [are] now the World's scrawniest." One Reddit thread displays a picture of the half-inch thick bars that are nearly as thin as the pencil laid next to them for scale. A Redditor also pointed out that World's Finest chocolate bars used to be thick but are now tiny.
Another Redditor noted that this is a significant shrinkage from 2010, when "they used to be 1.65-ounces," asserting, "they pretty much halved them." As one user joked, "World's smallest chocolate. That is one Kit Kat piece. It's a Kit (or a Kat, but not both!)" Of course, this shrinkage in candy bar sizes from World's Finest Chocolate is part of a larger trend. Back in 2023, it was clear that chocolate products would soon see a price hike due to rising cocoa costs. As such, record chocolate inflation subsequently resulted in an elevated price of 2025 Valentine's Day goodies. Luckily, Sam's Club has a better option with the Hershey's Chocolate Lovers Fundraising Kit, which is considerably better value for money.
Sam's Club fundraising chocolate kit is a win-win
If you want to help kids raise the necessary funds for school supplies and activities, don't fret. Instead of begrudgingly paying a hearty amount for a scrawny bite of chocolate, Sam's Club has come to the rescue of elementary school fundraisers and chocolate lovers alike. So, skip the World's Finest Chocolate packages, and grab the Hershey's Chocolate Lovers Fundraising Kit, which consists of 52 full-sized chocolate bars in classic varieties that include Hershey's milk chocolate bars, Kit Kats, Reese's, Reese's Pieces, Hershey's milk chocolate with almonds, and Cadbury Caramello bars. This kit is under $50 and often goes on sale for under $40, which means each candy bar costs approximately 77 cents each.
Hershey's chocolate may not have been our favorite candy bars, but Kit Kats, Reese's Cups, and Cadbury were some of our top picks. Such a cheap price on these candy bars means a bigger profit for the kiddos and better value for chocolate lovers. It's a win-win! Sam's Club customers left glowing reviews for the kit, with one writing: "My daughter's high school band is raising funds and we decided to do additional fundraising ourselves because the products the school are using are overpriced. These candy bars sell fast and easy." Another gushed the kits were "perfect...an assortment of candy and a great carrying case" for going door to door. Other customers use the kit as a variety pack to hand out on Halloween.