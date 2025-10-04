This Nostalgic Chocolate Shrank, But Sam's Club Has A Better Option

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you grew up going to public school, chances are you've been part of a fundraiser — those field trips didn't pay for themselves! Going door to door selling chocolate bars is a key part of our most core childhood memories. But, while they remain a common fundraising commodity, parents and buyers alike have noticed a disconcerting change in the size of the bars themselves. The company that typically supplied our fundraising endeavors is World's Finest Chocolate. And, according to annoyed Redditors, "World's Finest chocolate bars [are] now the World's scrawniest." One Reddit thread displays a picture of the half-inch thick bars that are nearly as thin as the pencil laid next to them for scale. A Redditor also pointed out that World's Finest chocolate bars used to be thick but are now tiny.

Another Redditor noted that this is a significant shrinkage from 2010, when "they used to be 1.65-ounces," asserting, "they pretty much halved them." As one user joked, "World's smallest chocolate. That is one Kit Kat piece. It's a Kit (or a Kat, but not both!)" Of course, this shrinkage in candy bar sizes from World's Finest Chocolate is part of a larger trend. Back in 2023, it was clear that chocolate products would soon see a price hike due to rising cocoa costs. As such, record chocolate inflation subsequently resulted in an elevated price of 2025 Valentine's Day goodies. Luckily, Sam's Club has a better option with the Hershey's Chocolate Lovers Fundraising Kit, which is considerably better value for money.