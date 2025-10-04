The Frozen Yogurt Brand You Should Avoid At Kroger

Kroger is one of the major grocery chains in America, with a vast selection of products from name and private label brands. Kroger's private label brands are booming because they offer quality products for a much lower price than name-brand competitors. Unfortunately, Kroger's private label brand, Simple Truth, fails to deliver in the yogurt department. In a taste test of 10 frozen yogurt brands, the Simple Truth raspberry cheesecake Greek frozen yogurt bars were one of our least favorites.

We based our taste test on flavor, looking for a sweet and not overly tangy or funky flavor from the yogurt cultures. Simple Truth's yogurt bars were far from sweet, and the tangy yogurt flavor that we didn't want to taste was at the forefront. Simple Truth is Kroger's organic brand proudly offering natural, recognizable ingredients and lower sugar content in their low-calorie frozen yogurt dessert bars and tubs of frozen yogurt. Perhaps we simply chose the wrong flavor, but a low sugar content was the demise of the raspberry cheesecake flavor we sampled. The bar itself was rock hard on the outside, leading us to believe that freezer burn could also be the culprit behind a sour, sugarless taste. After chipping away at the frozen layer for what seemed like forever, the somewhat softer center was even more sour. The saving grace was the raspberry swirls that were bright and fruity. But, raspberry swirls couldn't make up for the unpleasant tang and texture of these bars.