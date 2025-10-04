The Lean Cut Of Steak You Should Think Twice About Putting On The Barbecue
If you're craving a juicy, hearty roast beef but also want to take advantage of your outdoor grill, you may find yourself at a bit of a crossroads. The bottom round roast you're using is full of flavor, but it's a lean cut. And, once it hits the grill, it has the potential to become dry and chewy — a beef eater's nightmare. There are all sorts of different cuts of steak to choose from, but you're determined to grill that lean bottom round roast and get it right. So what's a roast beef lover to do?
Robbie Shoults is a celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, Marshall Mercantile, and High Horse 1898, so he knows a thing or two about handling all sorts of different cuts of meat on the grill. When it comes to these leaner cuts, he knows that putting them in contact with the grill can be risky.
"You can put a bottom round roast on the grill, but it may not turn out the way you want," notes chef Shoults. A lean cut of steak like this isn't impossible to cook on the grill, but it probably shouldn't be your first, or even second, choice. Instead, chef Shoults recommends swapping out the bottom round roast for something with more fat throughout. "Bottom round roast is very lean and can be tough ... A good substitute in place of a bottom round roast would be the more marbled chuck roast."
If you do grill a bottom round roast, go low and slow
So, you're committed to cooking the bottom round roast, or some other equally lean cut of steak, on the grill. Great! We love the dedication. Don't forget: With this commitment comes some additional prep work, starting with this crucial piece of advice from chef Robbie Shoults.
"If you try this, be sure to go low and slow," he notes. (2-3 hours at about 200 degrees Fahrenheit should do the trick).
In addition to the low and slow cooking, chef Shoults recommends injecting a great steak marinade directly into the muscle of the meat, and then letting it sit in that marinade for an extended period of time. This step will add flavor as well as tenderize the steak. Shoults also notes the importance of letting the meat fully come to room temperature before grilling it, and allowing it to rest before serving. The resting time is crucial, as it will allow the juices in the meat to redistribute throughout, resulting in a meaty, tender steak instead of a tough and chewy one.
Chef Billy Parisi, a classically trained culinary school graduate and food blogger, is a firm believer that any cut of steak, thick or lean, can be cooked on the grill. It's just a matter of timing.
"I believe any cut is fair game, there are just some that require long cooks or smokes to be tender, like brisket or chuck roast." Alternatively, notes Parisi, cuts like a filet mignon, tomahawk ribeye, or New York strip benefit more from a shorter cook time to ensure they come out tender and juicy.