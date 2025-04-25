Grilled Chuck Roast Vs Tri-Tip: Which Is The Better Budget Steak Alternative?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you find yourself in a steak rut — maybe you've grilled one too many flank steaks or you can't afford New York strip — it might be time to look to other cuts of steak. Two excellent contenders are tri-tip steak and chuck roast steak. Yes, we said chuck roast. You're probably accustomed to grabbing a chuck roast for your crock pot, or maybe for roasting in the oven for Sunday dinner, but chuck roast can be purchased as a cut of steak that is good enough for grilling when marinated and seared. Likewise, tri-tip is a very capable replacement for higher-end steaks. Which steak offers better bang for your buck? Surprisingly, the chuck roast will be easier on your wallet, and you can achieve a delicious steak as long as you adhere to a few preparation and cooking tips.

Both tri-tip and chuck steak maintain a rich, beefy flavor, although they come from different areas of the cow (tri-tip is the triangular area of the sirloin, where chuck is cut from the shoulder). Both steaks are also great for roasting, and tri-tip has become more restaurant-worthy as a marinated and grilled cut. But chuck steak rivals a good London broil or flank steak when marinated and cooked on high heat. You can find chuck roast at your butcher, and you may even see it pre-cut into steaks. If not, ask your butcher to cut it for you. You can also cut steaks from the roast yourself.