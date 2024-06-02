Is Chuck Steak Steak Actually Good Enough For Grilling?

When the craving for a grilled steak hits, you might turn to relatively popular cuts like rib eye, filet mignon, or a sirloin. Another less-likely cut of steak that also benefits from time on the grill on the back patio is chuck steak. To be clear, chuck steaks slightly differ from chuck roasts, and you most likely marinate the tough cut of beef and then cook it off in the oven or in your slow cooker. However, it can turn out just as tender and flavorful as those other pricey steak options on the grill with the right prep work and technique.

The biggest perk of chuck steak compared to those other popular cuts for grilling is that it's typically more affordable. The meat is tough due to all of the muscles found in the cow's upper shoulder, which is where chuck steaks are cut from. To combat the toughness, the best technique is to use a steak marinade to add flavor and tenderize the meat before it goes onto the grill. You might even want to marinate the chuck steaks for up to 24 hours to get the best flavor and tenderness so plan accordingly for your next dinner party or cookout.