Can You Slow Cook Any Cut Of Beef? We Asked Tyler Florence

It's tempting to drop any cut of beef into the slow cooker and go about your day — but is that really the wisest thing to do? Some types of beef are prime candidates for slow cooking, particularly the standby Sunday pot roast. However, it's a much more nuanced conversation when determining if other cuts benefit from those low-heat, slow-bubbling hours. That's why we reached out to an expert for some insight on what works and why.

Sharing some valuable info with us is celebrity chef Tyler Florence, Food Network star, restaurateur, and Culinary Creative Director of the 5850 Festival, a multicultural festival celebrating music, food, and skiing that runs from March 20 to 27 in Ketchum, Idaho. At the event, Florence is debuting "Après Q," an open-fire BBQ experience highlighting an après-ski atmosphere with fire-grilled creations, curated wine, cocktails, and après-inspired dishes. But today, we get the low-down on slow-down cooking with beef.

First and foremost is the question of whether you can slow-cook any cut of beef. The simplified answer is that yes, you could do that, but it's not always the best idea. "I don't think there's anything you ever really stay away from," explains Florence, but "some cuts are easier than others." Specifically, he points to belly and deckle cuts. "Those are high hot, hard heat, quick cooks, so you don't want to overcook those," says Florence. "Those are medium-rare."