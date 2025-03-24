Can You Slow Cook Any Cut Of Beef? We Asked Tyler Florence
It's tempting to drop any cut of beef into the slow cooker and go about your day — but is that really the wisest thing to do? Some types of beef are prime candidates for slow cooking, particularly the standby Sunday pot roast. However, it's a much more nuanced conversation when determining if other cuts benefit from those low-heat, slow-bubbling hours. That's why we reached out to an expert for some insight on what works and why.
Sharing some valuable info with us is celebrity chef Tyler Florence, Food Network star, restaurateur, and Culinary Creative Director of the 5850 Festival, a multicultural festival celebrating music, food, and skiing that runs from March 20 to 27 in Ketchum, Idaho. At the event, Florence is debuting "Après Q," an open-fire BBQ experience highlighting an après-ski atmosphere with fire-grilled creations, curated wine, cocktails, and après-inspired dishes. But today, we get the low-down on slow-down cooking with beef.
First and foremost is the question of whether you can slow-cook any cut of beef. The simplified answer is that yes, you could do that, but it's not always the best idea. "I don't think there's anything you ever really stay away from," explains Florence, but "some cuts are easier than others." Specifically, he points to belly and deckle cuts. "Those are high hot, hard heat, quick cooks, so you don't want to overcook those," says Florence. "Those are medium-rare."
Other considerations for slow-cooking cuts of beef
Rendering beef fat is a big consideration these days, as more and more home chefs realize the flavor boost of beef tallow in daily cooking. Responding to the value of slow-cooker beef for that purpose, Florence points out that rendering beef requires higher heat than slow cooking allows. Instead, he touts the value of slow cooking for "melting" the beef. "I want to melt it and I want [to] suspend it in the meat. I want that marbling to shine and show," says Florence.
He also notes that protein hates high heat. "It's like brisket. It takes 12 hours to make it really great, and ribs take nine. So that 200, 225 float temperature that gives you that perfect slow melt of meat," he shares.
As Florence points out, there are numerous ways to view beef from a cow and to make each cut shine. Considering himself a purist, he explains, "I try to put my homework into sourcing really good meat to begin with and then try to do as little to it as possible because I just like the real natural flavor of the beef profile itself." Having that good foundation from the beginning facilitates later taking the meat into interesting directions, whether through spices, unique flavorings, or creative meal interpretations.