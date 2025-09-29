Walmart, Kroger, And Trader Joe's Involved In Frozen Meal Listeria Outbreak Linked To 4 Deaths

If you're a fan of the frozen prepared meals at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Kroger, it's time to open your freezer and check some numbers. On September 25, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert concerning pre-cooked, frozen pasta meals connected to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes. So far, the outbreak has affected customers in over a dozen different states, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, though the recall applies nationwide.

Additionally, FSIS has linked the strain to another Listeria outbreak that involved several Walmart and Kroger pre-cooked pasta products back in June of this year. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), this means that there have been a total of four deaths on top of 19 hospitalizations and 20 overall cases. While an official statement from Trader Joe's specified that "there have been no positive Listeria tests for the Trader Joe's product itself, and there have been no reports of illness associated with these production codes," the advisory was issued out of "an abundance of caution."

From Walmart, customers should be on the lookout for the 12-ounce "Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce" with "best if used by" dates that range from September 22, 24, 25, 29, 30, 2025, and October 1, 2025. These should include an establishment number of "EST. 50784" or "EST. 47718." From Trader Joe's, customers should look for the 16-ounce "Trader Joe's Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo" with "best if used by" dates of September 20, 24, or 27, 2025, and an establishment number of "P-45288." This outbreak may just make it onto a new list of the biggest food recalls in Walmart history.