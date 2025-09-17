A Massive Seafood Recall Is Happening In 3 States Due To Potential Contaminants

If you live in the area around the Gulf of Mexico and you bought some fish recently, you could be subject to a major seafood recall. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a recall for nearly 100,000 pounds of catfish fillets, which the agency says were produced without any federal inspection. In the September 15 announcement, the agency says these catfish products were shipped to both restaurant and retail locations in Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. The exact stores selling the catfish have not been determined, but once they are, a list will be shared publicly.

According to the FSIS, the catfish comes from a producer called Quality Poultry & Seafood, Inc., based in Biloxi, Mississippi. The agency says the company informed it that it was producing catfish, and the FSIS then determined that it had shipped products that were never inspected, creating a potential for serious health consequences for consumers.

The agency says the catfish could contain unlisted allergens, bacteria, or other harmful contaminants. It is also listed as a Class I level recall, the most serious label, which is defined as having a reasonable probability of causing serious adverse health effects. There have been no reports of adverse reactions yet, but the catfish fillets were only produced between September 2 and September 5, and many of the products were frozen, so there are many that may not have been consumed yet.