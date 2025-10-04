The '70s Cereal Remembered For Its Surreal Commercial And Catchy Jingle

Just in time for Halloween, we've unearthed a retro cereal with a monstrous cast of mascots and a jingle that will haunt you — or at least, become instantly stuck in your head. Depending on your age, this gem might be one of the vintage cereals you don't remember anymore, or it might be the one you miss most, humming its theme song whistfully while you settle for more mundane offerings. The cereal we speak of is Freakies, which debuted in 1973. On its own, this cereal was about as un-freaky as could be — it was a puffed grain loop cereal similar to Cheerios. But the way its brand, Ralston, marketed it was unique to say the least.

"The Freakies" were a crew of seven different creatures that were bumpy, lumpy, and variously hued. If you're more of a 1990s kid, think Nickelodeon show "Aaahh!!! Real Monsters" — the idea was to make what might otherwise be considered ugly or scary, cute and funny. The characters were Grumble, Boss Moss, Goody-Goody, Gargle, Cowmumble, Snorkeldorf, and Hamhose. Stories were created around the Freakies, which guided the commercial campaign for the cereal. A 1974 ad features the minute-long catchy "We Are the Freakies" jingle, and we learn the Freakies flock to the "Freakies tree" where they can get an endless supply of Freakies cereal. Commenters seem elated to hear the jingle again, expressing fond memories and how the tune has stayed with them. So, where did Freakies go?