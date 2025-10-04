Every Pizza Lover Needs To Do This With A Bag Of Frozen Fries
For pizza aficionados, your favorite pie is likely a delight of cheese, sauce, toppings, and one of the many different styles of crust. Whether you prefer preparing a pizza atop a piece of French bread, a halved bagel, or even a portobello mushroom cap, there are tons of ways to enjoy your preferred mix of ingredients. Combine the great taste of pizza flavors and another beloved fast food item by creating a batch of loaded pizza fries. Start with your favorite brand of frozen french fries and add sauce, cheese, and toppings for a stellar snack.
Adding pizza toppings is one of the best ways to upgrade loaded fries and make the most of your favorite frozen food. It's quick, simple, and the possibilities for cheese, sauce, and toppings are practically limitless. The flavors all play well together with a batch of crisped-up potatoes and can even be modified for other frozen varieties like 365 by Whole Foods Market's Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Fries.
Fully bake your frozen fries first and then toss in pizza ingredients to your heart's content, piling everything into a beautiful mess before popping it back into the oven to let the cheese melt and get just a little bit bubbly. The fries are best consumed when hot, making them an ideal dish to serve at a gathering or as a lighthearted twist on a typical pizza night dinner. There's a lot of room to get creative with all the toppings you love best.
Tips for picture perfect pizza fries
With so many different types of frozen fries to choose from, it's worth keeping in mind that the humble waffle fry is a style that works best for loaded cheese fries. Its texture, shape, and surface area are ideal for pizza-fied toppings, and there are several frozen fry brands that offer the waffle cut as an option. Whatever type of fry you choose, preparing your fries either in a conventional oven or an air fryer will help crisp them up to create an adequate consistency for loading up with cheese, sauce, and other toppings.
While the standard herbed red sauce and mozzarella cheese are a go-to, your loaded pizza fries certainly don't have to be limited to just one version. Try a slightly lighter twist using pesto sauce and fresh vegetables covered with shreds of a low-fat mozzarella cheese. On the flipside, you can turn a typical batch of frozen french fries into the most decadent pizza-inspired dish you could possibly dream up. Use a hearty meat sauce and pile on shreds of cheddar, mozzarella, and any other cheese you love best. Lay down slices of pepperoni, olives, mushrooms, and more for an extra savory dish of pizza fries. You can also draw inspiration from a pizza bianca, or white pizza, and top a batch of baked frozen fries with garlic Alfredo sauce and cloves of roasted garlic. Anyway you mix up the toppings, these loaded fries will be a slice of heaven.