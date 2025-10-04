Every Pizza Lover Needs To Do This With A Bag Of Frozen Fries

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For pizza aficionados, your favorite pie is likely a delight of cheese, sauce, toppings, and one of the many different styles of crust. Whether you prefer preparing a pizza atop a piece of French bread, a halved bagel, or even a portobello mushroom cap, there are tons of ways to enjoy your preferred mix of ingredients. Combine the great taste of pizza flavors and another beloved fast food item by creating a batch of loaded pizza fries. Start with your favorite brand of frozen french fries and add sauce, cheese, and toppings for a stellar snack.

Adding pizza toppings is one of the best ways to upgrade loaded fries and make the most of your favorite frozen food. It's quick, simple, and the possibilities for cheese, sauce, and toppings are practically limitless. The flavors all play well together with a batch of crisped-up potatoes and can even be modified for other frozen varieties like 365 by Whole Foods Market's Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato Fries.

Fully bake your frozen fries first and then toss in pizza ingredients to your heart's content, piling everything into a beautiful mess before popping it back into the oven to let the cheese melt and get just a little bit bubbly. The fries are best consumed when hot, making them an ideal dish to serve at a gathering or as a lighthearted twist on a typical pizza night dinner. There's a lot of room to get creative with all the toppings you love best.