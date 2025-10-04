The Chobani Yogurt Boycott, Explained
In the world of yogurt, Chobani is king. In its own 2021 filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company declared that it was the biggest brand in the U.S., dominating 20% of the yogurt market. Not to put too fine of a point on it, but that makes a lot of Chobani yogurt flavors. However, trouble has been brewing for the New York-based company since its partnership with Planet Harvest was announced in 2025. The collaboration, which was intended to help American farmers and reduce food waste, has driven a consumer boycott.
The problem for Chobani in the eyes of those behind the boycott is twofold. First, Planet Harvest is a for-profit company. Some of the feedback has been that this is not as altruistic of a partnership as it seems, and money that could be helping farmers is being diverted to the for-profit side of the business. But backlash has also come in the form of political statements, specifically making light of the fact that Ivanka Trump — daughter of President Trump — is one of Planet Harvest's co-founders. Comments under Planet Harvest's Instagram have mostly focused on the latter.
In the modern political climate, there is a stark divide between those who support the Trump family and those who don't. But, boycotting big companies doesn't work the way people think. In most cases, they don't impact the bottom line as much as they do a brand's reputation – something that, for Chobani, was already slipping.
This is not Chobani's first boycott
From its role in employing hundreds of immigrants and refugees in 2016, to the false claims and the serious legal issues it led to, Chobani is not a stranger to controversy and legal troubles — nor is it the first time its faced consumer boycotts. That same year, Chobani was also forced to stop running defamatory ads in that claimed Dannon yogurt contained chlorine and was unsafe to eat. In 2025, it also faced a lawsuit over alleged cold brew copycat branding. It's clear that Chobani is no stranger to public scrutiny, and it's come back from it before.
The same thing can certainly be said about Ivanka Trump. Despite distancing herself from politics since serving as the senior advisor during her father's first term, Trump continues to face public contention as the co-founder of Planet Harvest. Media reports describe Planet Harvest as a company that reduces waste and helps farmers by finding uses for imperfect produce. According to a CNBC interview with Ivanka Trump and Chobani's CEO, Hamdi Ulakaya, nearly 40% of produce is left on the field and wasted for this reason every year.
Ivanka Trump also also addressed concerns about Planet Harvest being a for-profit venture in the interview. As she explained, being able to purchase produce allows greater flexibility in how Planet Harvest does business and allows it to make a greater impact. Time will only tell how the companies respond, and whether the consumer boycott influences that impact.