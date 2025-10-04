The Chobani Yogurt Boycott, Explained

In the world of yogurt, Chobani is king. In its own 2021 filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company declared that it was the biggest brand in the U.S., dominating 20% of the yogurt market. Not to put too fine of a point on it, but that makes a lot of Chobani yogurt flavors. However, trouble has been brewing for the New York-based company since its partnership with Planet Harvest was announced in 2025. The collaboration, which was intended to help American farmers and reduce food waste, has driven a consumer boycott.

The problem for Chobani in the eyes of those behind the boycott is twofold. First, Planet Harvest is a for-profit company. Some of the feedback has been that this is not as altruistic of a partnership as it seems, and money that could be helping farmers is being diverted to the for-profit side of the business. But backlash has also come in the form of political statements, specifically making light of the fact that Ivanka Trump — daughter of President Trump — is one of Planet Harvest's co-founders. Comments under Planet Harvest's Instagram have mostly focused on the latter.

In the modern political climate, there is a stark divide between those who support the Trump family and those who don't. But, boycotting big companies doesn't work the way people think. In most cases, they don't impact the bottom line as much as they do a brand's reputation – something that, for Chobani, was already slipping.